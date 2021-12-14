Business
Harley-Davidson, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Peloton and more
Take a look at some of the biggest pre-market engines:
Harley-Davidson (HOG) The motorcycle maker’s shares jumped 11.7% in pre-market after announcing the merger of its electric motorcycle unit “Livewire” with a specialist acquisition company. Livewire will have an enterprise value of approximately $ 1.8 billion and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LVW”.
Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) Pfizer rose 1.4% pre-market while BioNTech jumped 4.4% after new Israeli study showed booster of their Covid-19 vaccine offered strong protection against serious diseases of the omicron variant. Pfizer’s pre-market earnings were reduced following the announcement of its agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) The drugmaker has agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for $ 100 per share in cash, or about $ 6.7 billion. Arena climbed 93.1% in pre-market following the announcement of the transaction.
Peloton (PTON) The fitness equipment maker rebounded 2.6% in pre-market after dropping 7% in the past three sessions. Peloton ran an ad featuring actor Chris Noth promoting the value of company gear, after his character died during the “Sex and the City” reboot following a Peloton tour.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares of the discount retailer fell 1% in pre-market trading after activist investor Mantle Ridge announced plans to try to replace the entire Dollar Tree board of directors. Dollar Tree called the move “unwarranted aggressive” and said it had offered to explore a settlement with Mantle Ridge, which owns 5.7% of Dollar Tree.
Apple (AAPL) Apple rose 1.1% in pre-market after JP Morgan Securities raised its share price target to a high of $ 210 per share, from $ 180 per share, and a reiterated as first choice until 2022.
Nasdaq-100 Additions The stocks added to the index on Monday, December 20 rose in pre-market trading following the announcement of their inclusion. Shares include Palo Alto Networks (PANW), up 2.7%; Airbnb (ABNB), up 2.1%; Fortinet (FTNT), up 3.7%; Lucid Group (LCID), up 5.9%; Zscaler (ZS), up 3.4%; and Datadog (DDOG), up 3.1%.
Subtractions from the Nasdaq-100 Stocks replaced in the Nasdaq-100 include CDW (CDW), down 1.8% in pre-market; Fox Corp. (FOXA), down 2.2%; Cerner (CERN), down 1.8%; Check Point Software (CHKP), down 1.1%; Trip.com (TCOM), down 1.2%; and Incyte (INCY), down 0.6%.
Rivian (RIVN) The electric vehicle maker stock rose 1.9% in pre-market after it was announced that its R1T was named Truck of the Year by Motor Trend, beating entries from Ford, GM and Hyundai.
