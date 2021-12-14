Apple moves closer to $ 3 trillion market value

Dec. 13 (Reuters) – Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) market value hovered just below the $ 3 trillion mark on Monday, after a breathtaking run over the past decade that made it the most valuable company in the world.

The company’s shares fell just over 2% on Monday to close at $ 175.74, reversing earlier gains that had seen them approach the $ 182.86 price tag needed to register a $ 3 trillion market value. of dollars.

Apples stock rose about 11% last week, extending its gain by more than 30% since the start of the year, as investors remain confident that hunting consumers will continue to pay a high price for iPhones. , MacBooks, and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

The march of the $ 2 trillion iPhone maker to nearly $ 3 trillion in market value took 16 months, as he led a group of large-cap tech companies such as parent company Google Alphabet. Inc (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) which benefited people and businesses heavily reliant on technology during the pandemic.

By comparison, Apple’s jump from $ 1,000 billion to $ 2,000 billion took two years.

“It is now one of the most valued companies in the market, which shows the dominance of American technology in the world and how confident investors are that it will remain in Apple’s hands,” said Brian Frank, a portfolio manager at Frank Capital who sold his longtime position in Apple in 2019 as the stock’s valuation rose. “It looks like the action took into account all of the good possible outcomes.”

Among the new revenue lines investors expect is a possible Apple car, as well as the growth of service categories such as apps and television that remain well below the 65% of the company’s revenue generated from sales of the company. ‘iPhone, said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus. Trust company.

Overshadowing the $ 3 trillion mark would add another feather to CEO Tim Cook, who took over after Steve Jobs resigned in 2011, and oversaw the company’s expansion into new products and markets.

“Tim Cook has done an incredible job over the past decade, driving Apple’s stock price over 1,400%,” said Edward Moya, analyst at OANDA.

Apple stocks have returned 22% per year since the 1990s, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) has returned less than 9% per year during the same period.

If Apple crosses the $ 3 trillion mark, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will be the only company in the $ 2 trillion club, while Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) have crossed $ 1 trillion.

Microsoft, which has a market value of around $ 2.6 trillion, was the world’s most valuable company at the end of October, when Apple announced that supply chain constraints could weigh on its growth for the rest of the year.

Big tech stocks have rallied this year, with investors tapping into the growing demand for cloud-based products as businesses shifted to a hybrid work model and consumers upgraded their devices. The Nasdaq 100 (.NDX), which is best weighted by large companies like Apple, is up nearly 26% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index is up about 24% .

The emergence of technologies such as 5G, augmented reality / virtual reality, and artificial intelligence may also help Apple and other large, cash-rich tech stocks to stay in favor of investors as the global economy puts the pandemic on. virus behind it and supply chain pressures are easing.

“I’m part of the camp that’s having another ‘Super Cycle’ with the iPhone12 / iPhone 13 franchise,” wrote Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager Synovus Trust Company, in a note. “And this AAPL is taking off for another set of quarters with strong revenue and profit growth.”

