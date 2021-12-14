The all-electric pickup named Truck of the Year





U.S. automaker Rivians all-electric R1T was named MotorTrends Truck of the Year on Monday, the company said, calling it the most outstanding pickup truck they’ve ever driven. Rivian re-examined what a modern pickup could be and the result is the most remarkable truck MotorTrend has ever driven, making it arguably the most worthy recipient of the Golden Calipers in recent history, MotorTrend said in a press release. The publication assesses vehicles in contention for the prestigious honor on the basis of value, design advancement, safety, engineering excellence, efficiency and performance of the intended function. MotorTrend noted that since the rise of Tesla electric vehicles, it was only a matter of time before companies came up with a viable all-electric pickup truck, but Rivian forced both the industry and the market to reassess expectations. The R1T, which starts at around $ 70,000 and is the first mass-produced electric pickup in the United States, has a load capacity of 9,000 pounds and packs a battery with a range of up to 314 miles. It is the most energy efficient pickup on the market, according to the publication. America is changing faster than ever! Add Change America to your Facebook Where Twitter feed to stay up to date with the latest news. The Rivian R1T 2022 shows the world a new way to build a pickup and new ways of thinking about truck design, engineering and use case. And that leaves almost nothing in terms of capacity in the process. This shows us that microphones can be aimed at people who never wanted them. Earlier this year, the named publication the Lucid Air electric vehicle as the car of the year. READ MORE STORIES OF CHANGING AMERICA ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER RISING ANNOUNCES TECHNOLOGICAL RACE WITH ELON MUSKS TESLA LARGE ELECTRICITY COMPANIES INVITE BIDEN TO REDUCE EMISSIONS BY 80% WITHIN 10 YEARS ALL NEW US VEHICLES MAY BE REQUIRED TO BE ELECTRIC BY 2035, NEW STUDY SAYS OFFICIAL UNVEILS PLAN TO TURN NEW YORK CITY INTO A WIND POWER MANUFACTURING PLANT JAGUAR GOING TO ALL ELECTRIC, LAND ROVER GOING TO MAJORITY ELECTRIC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/585574-all-electric-pickup-named-truck-of-the-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos