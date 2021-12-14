When will Apple reach a market cap of $ 3 trillion? Quartz





Apple approached a market cap of $ 3 trillion today (December 13), a marker no publicly traded company has ever touched before. Long considered one of the safest tech stocks to invest in, Apple has weathered the pandemic better than many of its competitors thanks in part to its strong cash flow. With new projects on the horizon, some analysts believe its capitalization should exceed $ 3 trillion by next year, if not sooner. Apple stock rose 0.9% in trading this morning, but closed down 2.1%, to $ 175.74 per share. The discussion of the $ 3 trillion mark came as JPMorgan updated its target price for the company’s stock from $ 180 to $ 210, citing improved demand expectations for the iPhone 13. Apple told vendors earlier this month the demand for the new phone. had weakened, but iPhone sales in China rose more than 6% in November from a year earlier, boosting analyst confidence in the title. In a note, analysts at JPMorgan wrote that they believed Apple’s stock was undervalued and that the company’s next iPhone with 5G technology had the conversion potential over a billion Android users. Why the apple stock has withstood pandemic shocks The enthusiasm for a number of new products, coupled with constant cash flow, has helped Apple weather the disruption associated with the pandemic. When the stock market fell on November 30 amid fears over omicron variants, major tech stocks including Google, Amazon and Meta all shut down for the day, but the apple broth was up 3.1%. Apple cash flow should be at least $ 100 billion per year for the next decade, which will likely pay off for shareholders. Since 1990 Apple stocks have returned 22,000%, according to Bloomberg, or about 28% per year. Declining interest in other types of investments may also contribute to Apple’s popularity. Purchase of bonds decreased over the past year, as interest rates remain low; at the same time, Apple now tends to outperform these investments. In November, for example, Apple stock returned 5.6% while the US government bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) of BlackRocks reported returns by only 1.17%. New projects on the horizon for Apple While Apple did not hit the $ 3 trillion market cap today, its stock price remains 200% higher than it was before the pandemic. The company plans to publish computerized glasses integrating augmented reality technology in 2022, and is developing a virtual reality headset also. Apple is also working on an autonomous electric vehicle that could be marketed as early as 2025. Such products could help raise Apple’s stock price by $ 20, Daniel Ives, chief research officer for financial services firm Wedbush Securities, says Bloomberg. However, the apple competition is not far from the $ 3 trillion mark. Microsoft currently lags the company in terms of market capitalization and even overtook Apple for a while in October as the tech company struggled to tackle supply chain issues.

