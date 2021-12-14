Netflix cuts prices in India in battle with Disney and Amazon





Small toy figures can be seen in front of the Netflix logo displayed in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

MUMBAI, Dec.14 (Reuters) – Netflix (NFLX.O) slashed the prices of its streaming services in India on Tuesday, for the first time since it launched five years ago in the South Asian country, when ‘it strives to better compete with its fierce rivals Disney (DIS.N) and Amazon (AMZN.O). The streaming giant has slashed prices by 60%, to 199 rupees ($ 2.62) per month, for its basic package which allows users to watch content on a single device, he said in a report. blog post. The price of its mobile-only plan will drop by a quarter to Rs 149, with the aggregate prices of the various plans falling from 18% to 60%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register The new awards were the “real ‘Money Heist,’” Netflix said in its announcement, using the name of one of its popular TV shows, but without giving the rationale. For years, Netflix has priced its products well above Indian competitors such as Disney and Amazon, citing the much higher income of households who spoke English and watched entertainment in that language. Netflix’s move reflects its efforts to target expansion beyond larger cities, an entertainment industry analyst said on condition of anonymity. “To conquer this market, it is necessary to bring down” the costs, added the analyst, based in the financial capital of Mumbai, while the firm is in competition with big rivals. Amazon Prime Video charges 179 rupees ($ 2.36) per month but, unlike Netflix, it allows users to simultaneously watch content on multiple devices from the same account and offers a cheaper annual payment plan. Disney + Hotstar offers an annual premium plan with access to all of its content in 4K for 1,499 Indian rupees ($ 19.76). Disney + Hotstar made up just under 40% of Disney + ‘s total 116 million subscriber base, the company said on an earnings call this year. Netflix and Amazon do not disclose their figures by country, however. In 2018, Netflix said India could deliver its next 100 million subscribers. At the time, CEO Reed Hastings had told Reuters in an interview that the company had no plans to lower its prices in India, adding, “We don’t have a pricing problem.” Netflix has previously said 2021 will be its biggest year in India, with the release of more than 40 new titles, including movies featuring top Bollywood actors, stand-up comedy shows, and original series. Read more ($ 1 = 75.8600 Indian rupees) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai, additional reporting by Chandini Monappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/netflix-slashes-india-prices-battle-with-disney-amazon-2021-12-14/

