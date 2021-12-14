Tokenise to launch regulated exchange for security tokens





Tokenise, which is expected to become one of the world’s leading exchanges for tokenized securities, will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Starting today, the public can join the Tokenise community and create an account to become one of the first to own a coin (or token) of an iconic asset. Thanks to Tokenise, for the very first time, people can now participate in fractional ownership or royalties by investing in security tokens on a fully regulated exchange in Barbados. Fractional ownership allows investors to effectively own a portion of physical assets, such as buildings, ships, racehorses, and land. Royalty tokens – which were previously not available to be redeemed on an exchange – unlock access to musicians, artists, and filmmakers and a huge range of opportunities for fans to own a share of the revenue-generating revenue. Investors can instantly and effortlessly deposit their money to purchase whatever tokens are right for them, with all transactions executed through a regulated brokerage and on the regulated exchange of Tokenise with additional security and anti-money laundering controls (AML ). Unlike NFTs and cryptocurrencies which are currently traded on unregulated markets. Access to these assets has long been the preserve of pundits and deep pockets, however, at a time when consumers seek greater financial inclusion and control, Tokenise’s mission is to democratize ownership for all, by allowing everyone to participate in the new world of security. tokens easily, securely and affordably. Tokenise Group was founded by a team of experts in financial services, technology and security, led by Mike Kessler, CEO, who has extensive experience in asset management, business development and start-ups. Martin Graham, chairman of the group, played a pivotal role in transforming London into a global financial hub as Director of Markets and Head of AIM at the London Stock Exchange. In response to the growing demand from retail investors for tokenized assets, the team built Tokenise on the premise that people deserve an accessible, reliable, and regulated exchange to own and trade some of what they love. At the same time, asset owners and artists benefit from previously untapped income potential, control over their work, and increased liquidity. Mike Kessler, Founder and CEO of Tokenise, said: Opening our waitlist marks the start of an exciting journey for Tokenise to truly democratize ownership of the assets that are important to people. There is already a strong interest from experienced investors, but we also want to give everyone the opportunity to join our community. Were excited; Tokenise is poised to revolutionize the way we invest, own and trade assets. Ownership and trading of securities tokens will be possible through an online brokerage platform in the first quarter of 2022, followed closely by an app in the second quarter of 2022. Users will be able to easily review the token offerings with charts and analytics to make informed investment and trading decisions. Investors can have peace of mind knowing that Tokenise is managed by seasoned experts.

