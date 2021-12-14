Delhi Family Rings New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell | Local news





Three former Delhi residents were able to ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell on Friday, December 3. Brett and Taylor Sohns, their mother, Jan, and other family and friends who have invested in their business, LifeGoal Investments, traveled to New York for the occasion. Taylor Sohns said their dad, Doug, couldn’t come because he was on a hunting trip in Kansas. He said the people at the NYSE told them it would be a quick wait to get the call and ring the bell, but he didn’t realize how quick that would be. Wednesday night [Dec. 1]they called and said your day is Friday, Sohns said on Monday, December 13. It was extremely short notice, but it was a once in a lifetime experience. Even on the short notice, Sohns said some friends and investors from California, Ohio and Atlanta were able to make it to New York City for the event. He said they were allowed 14 people with them and everyone had to prove they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had to go through metal detectors. Once they got to the NYSE, their route was planned out until the last second before they rang the bell. He said they arrived at 3:15 p.m. and were treated to a documentary on the history of the NYSE in a huge boardroom, he said. Brett and I then gave a speech about our company. Exactly five minutes before closing, we were able to visit the trading floor. A minute and a half from the end, we went on stage. They counted from 30 seconds and we rang. The company’s owl logo was on every screen at the exchange when it rang, Sohns said. It was an absolutely phenomenal experience, he said. He said everyone received a metal tag with their name and title engraved, including Jans, who said Momma Bear. Everyone had fun, Sohns said. Brett and Taylor launched their business on September 9. The company allows people to invest in five different categories on the NYSE Homeowner Investment ETF (ticker: HOM), Children Investment ETF (CHLD), Vacation Investment ETF (SUNY), LifeGoal General Conservative Investment ETF (SAVN) and LifeGoal Wealth Builder. ETF (WLTH) for the purpose of buying a house, starting a family, taking a vacation or investing for the future, he said. We name our investments with simple, goal-based names; making it clear to the ordinary American how they should be used, Taylor said. There is no guesswork in what they are trying to do. Since starting the business, the brothers have focused on building the website, he said. The website offers a budget calculator for anyone to check their finances and know how to invest money for their future. There is also a library of financial education videos that people can watch. Editor-in-chief Vicky Klukkert can be reached at [email protected] or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

