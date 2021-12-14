Toyota commits $ 70 billion for electrification but hesitates over future of batteries





TOKYO, Dec.14 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Tuesday committed 8 trillion yen ($ 70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030, half of which to develop a range of electric vehicles at battery (BEV), as it seeks to tap a growing market for zero-emission cars. But the world’s largest automaker, which is relatively behind on fully electric cars, said it expected BEV’s annual sales to reach just 3.5 million vehicles by the end. of the decade, or about a third of its current vehicle sales. That’s less than larger rivals such as Europe’s No.1 automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which predicted in July that half of its global vehicle sales will be battery cars by that date. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register It comes as traditional auto companies increasingly take on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), which has emerged as the most valuable automaker this year. Tesla’s market value reached over $ 1,000 billion in October, surpassing the combined value of Toyota, VW, Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Ford Motor (FN) and General Motors Co (GM.N). Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo surrounded by more than a dozen planned BEV models, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said his company continues to pursue a multi-pronged carbon reduction strategy. which also includes hybrid cars and hydrogen vehicles. “We want to leave it up to everyone, and rather than what or what to focus on, we’ll wait a bit longer until we understand where the market is going,” Toyoda said. Its company’s plan to introduce a full range of 30 BEVs by 2030 goes beyond the 15 models Toyota previously announced would be available by 2025. The Japanese automaker also announced on Tuesday that it planned to invest 2,000 billion yen in the production of batteries by 2030, against 1,500 billion yen announced earlier. This investment includes $ 1.29 billion for a new battery plant in North Carolina that will begin production in 2025. read more Electric vehicles still represent only a small portion of car sales, but the market is growing rapidly, with new registrations rising 41% in 2020 even as the global auto market shrinks by a sixth this year. that year. In November, Toyota refused to join a pledge signed by six major automakers, including GM and Ford, to phase out fossil-fueled cars by 2040. It argued that not all regions of the world would be not ready to switch to green cars by then. Read more In addition to electrified cars, Toyota is also developing internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen. Toyoda said the technology could help save some of Japan’s 5.5 million auto jobs by allowing the automaker to maintain supply chains that would disappear with a full switch to electric cars. ($ 1 = 113,6900 yen) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

