Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC dive 15% as key tech support fails, stocks approach death cross





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Spencer Platt / Getty Images Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment plunged as much as 15% during Monday’s trading.

Even equity favorites have both seen wild volatility this year after big, short cutbacks.

GameStop and AMC are both experiencing deterioration in tech support levels that signals more declines to come. Stock favorites Meme, GameStop and AMC Entertainment, fell about 15% on Monday, with both stocks facing deteriorating levels of technical support. GameStop and AMC Entertainment have become largely the property of retail investors this year after big short-squeezes sent the shares sky-high at around $ 450 and $ 72, respectively. But as the dust settles on these large price movements, investors are forced to consider the underlying fundamentals of companies that remain bleak. More and more gamers are purchasing or digitally downloading their games online, removing the need to visit a physical video game retailer like GameStop. Meanwhile, the prevalence of streaming content has led to a secular decline in movie theater attendance at chains like AMC. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual national box office generated around $ 12 billion in ticket sales. That number fell to around $ 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit around $ 4 billion in sales this year. That’s down about 70%, and yet AMC is still trading at its highest valuation in years, at around $ 14 billion. While investors in both companies are well aware of worsening trends among video game retailers and theater operators, they now also have to contend with deteriorating techniques. GameStop plunged below its key horizontal support level of $ 150 on Monday, after falling below its 50- and 200-day moving averages last week. Now, a “death cross” in the stock looks imminent. Stockcharts.com A death cross occurs when the shorter-term 50-day moving average of a stock drops below the longer-term 200-day moving average. The signal is widely followed by technical analysts and traders. The Delayed Crossover Indicator can help alert traders to stocks that are strengthening their downtrend and are likely to see a continuation leading to lower prices. Meanwhile, AMC fell below its key $ 30 horizontal support level last week, as well as its 50 and 200 day moving averages. AMC’s two moving averages are converging with a downward slope, suggesting that a deadly crossover may occur later this month if the stock does not quickly recover from its recent sell-off. Stockcharts.com GameStop’s stock price didn’t help a lackluster earnings report last week, which revealed larger-than-expected losses and an SEC subpoena. Meanwhile, AMC investors are still reeling from insider selling by its CEO and CFO, as well as the CEO’s rejection of a shareholder idea of ​​issuing an NFT dividend. While both stocks are down about 60% from their all-time highs, GameStop is up 645% year-to-date and AMC is up 1,004%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/gamestop-amc-stock-price-plunge-meme-stock-technicals-death-cross-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos