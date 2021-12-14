Charter Bus, Manitoba Airlines May Apply For New Program To Recover COVID-19 Costs

Manitoba charter bus and airline operators whose businesses were affected during the pandemic will have a new program to help them recover.

The provincial government and Manitoba chambers of commerce have announced that businesses may soon be able to enroll in the $ 1.92 million charter recovery program.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said the pandemic has impacted businesses across the province, but transportation companies have been hit particularly hard.

“There is no pickup, there is no delivery, there is no online sales for this industry,” he said at a press conference at Beaver Garage. Bus Lines on Archibald Street.

“It’s an industry that has been forced to come to terms with what the pandemic has given them.”

Costs associated with “sustaining, restarting or accelerating operations” that have had to temporarily shut down or scale back due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for program funding, the province said in a press release.

Only costs not covered by another program will be eligible.

Run at a loss

Mahihkan Bus Lines, a six-owned Manitoba First Nations company serving northern communities, estimates it has lost about $ 2.5 million to COVID-19.

At the start of the pandemic, the province restricted travel north of the 53rd parallel in an effort to prevent infections in the region.

“We ran for a few days with two or three people in our bus, but we still had to continue, because the people of the north still need transport” for medical needs, explained Karen Leslie-Larocque, responsible for Mahihkan Bus Lines .

The business is operating at a loss, and while program funding will not cover all of its costs, “every little bit counts,” said Leslie-Larocque.

“We ran, and we still run, and this is our commitment to the North, but what we can receive from the government will be greatly appreciated.”

Kasper Wabinski, president of Kasper Bus Lines, which serves Winnipeg and northern Ontario, said the Manitoba government has ignored bus transportation during the pandemic and has asked for more than $ 1.92 million in funding.

“Two million is a loss you can assume from one company,” Wabinski said.

“But obviously money is welcome and appreciated to fill in the gaps, where no other program has done its part.”

Wabinski does not yet know if his business will be eligible for funding.

“A starting point”: the minister

The program will be administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes said at the press conference.

Reyes called the program a “starting point” to help companies that often provide transportation to schools, amateur sports, senior citizens’ clubs, rural communities and the tourism industry.

Details of the program, including how companies can apply and funding criteria, will be announced in the coming days.

Companies in the transportation industry vary in size and in the amount of financial support they need, Davidson said. It is important that the program is scalable to meet the different needs of businesses.

“It’s not sort of a one-size-fits-all program. We have entered into negotiations and discussions with the province to find out what this program will look like, ”he said.

The province expects to start accepting applications from the end of the month.