Business
Charter Bus, Manitoba Airlines May Apply For New Program To Recover COVID-19 Costs
Manitoba charter bus and airline operators whose businesses were affected during the pandemic will have a new program to help them recover.
The provincial government and Manitoba chambers of commerce have announced that businesses may soon be able to enroll in the $ 1.92 million charter recovery program.
Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said the pandemic has impacted businesses across the province, but transportation companies have been hit particularly hard.
“There is no pickup, there is no delivery, there is no online sales for this industry,” he said at a press conference at Beaver Garage. Bus Lines on Archibald Street.
“It’s an industry that has been forced to come to terms with what the pandemic has given them.”
Costs associated with “sustaining, restarting or accelerating operations” that have had to temporarily shut down or scale back due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for program funding, the province said in a press release.
Only costs not covered by another program will be eligible.
Run at a loss
Mahihkan Bus Lines, a six-owned Manitoba First Nations company serving northern communities, estimates it has lost about $ 2.5 million to COVID-19.
At the start of the pandemic, the province restricted travel north of the 53rd parallel in an effort to prevent infections in the region.
“We ran for a few days with two or three people in our bus, but we still had to continue, because the people of the north still need transport” for medical needs, explained Karen Leslie-Larocque, responsible for Mahihkan Bus Lines .
The business is operating at a loss, and while program funding will not cover all of its costs, “every little bit counts,” said Leslie-Larocque.
“We ran, and we still run, and this is our commitment to the North, but what we can receive from the government will be greatly appreciated.”
Kasper Wabinski, president of Kasper Bus Lines, which serves Winnipeg and northern Ontario, said the Manitoba government has ignored bus transportation during the pandemic and has asked for more than $ 1.92 million in funding.
“Two million is a loss you can assume from one company,” Wabinski said.
“But obviously money is welcome and appreciated to fill in the gaps, where no other program has done its part.”
Wabinski does not yet know if his business will be eligible for funding.
“A starting point”: the minister
The program will be administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes said at the press conference.
Reyes called the program a “starting point” to help companies that often provide transportation to schools, amateur sports, senior citizens’ clubs, rural communities and the tourism industry.
Details of the program, including how companies can apply and funding criteria, will be announced in the coming days.
Companies in the transportation industry vary in size and in the amount of financial support they need, Davidson said. It is important that the program is scalable to meet the different needs of businesses.
“It’s not sort of a one-size-fits-all program. We have entered into negotiations and discussions with the province to find out what this program will look like, ”he said.
The province expects to start accepting applications from the end of the month.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-charter-bus-airline-companies-funding-1.6284329
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]