Toyota spends $ 35 billion on electric cars to close the gap with rivals

Volkswagen, the largest automobile manufacturer in the world on Tuesday announced it would invest 4 trillion yen ($ 35.2 billion) in the development of battery-electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 with the aim of raising a more serious challenge to rivals such as Tesla and

Much of that money will go to the batteries themselves, with the Japanese company committing another half a trillion yen ($ 4.4 billion) to the technology in addition to the 1.5 trillion yen ($ 13.2 billion). dollars) previously announced.

The automaker currently only sells a few thousand battery-electric vehicles each year. But it now plans to roll out up to 30 new models by 2030, with the goal of selling 3.5 million of these vehicles per year by 2030, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a statement. press briefing in Tokyo.

This would represent more than a third of the company’s sales in the previous fiscal year, which amounted to around 9 million vehicles around the world.

Luxury brand Lexus is an integral part of the new plan, with Toyota projecting 1 million worldwide sales of electric vehicles by 2030. Toyota wants all Lexus sales in Europe, North America and China to be electric powered vehicles by battery by the end of this decade. Catch up While Toyota pioneered hybrid vehicles and even powered by hydrogen fuel cells, it has been much slower than some other major automakers to expand into the fully electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles, which include hybrid and fuel cell cars, accounted for nearly 28% of Sales in the six months ended in September. Battery cars made up only a tiny fraction, accounting for only 0.1% of total sales. In the early 2000s, one of Toyota's most recognizable hybrids, the Prius, was received with the kind of excitement and waiting lists we now see for Tesla models. Other automakers have come under fire for not making similar models at the time. Almost 20 years after the sensation, however, it is Toyota which is catching up with all-electric cars and SUVs. Standing in front of more than a dozen electric vehicles on Tuesday, Toyoda called the new range "our showroom of the future" and said the automaker would also seek to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035. Mercedes and others have made similar commitments. "The future we showed you today is not far off," Toyoda told reporters, adding that most of the models shown on Tuesday would be released within the next few years. But the competition is intensifying. Just last week, Volkswagen announced that it would increase its budget for electric vehicles to $ 100 billion. The German juggernaut, which has since a long time virtually tied with Toyota in global sales, also said it expects 25% of its global vehicle sales to be electric by the end of 2026. A burning demand Electric vehicle batteries are also becoming a hot topic among investors elsewhere in Asia. This month, LG Energy Solution, a battery provider for the likes of Hyundai and Siemens, announced that it would go public in South Korea, with a goal of raising up to 12.75 trillion won ($ 10.8 billion). The market entry, which is expected to take place in January, would be the country's largest initial public offering on record, according to Dealogic. In a statement, LG Energy Solution CEO Young Soo Kwon said the company's IPO was aimed at "preemptively meeting demand from the lithium-ion battery industry, which is expected to experience a boom. rapid growth". CNN staff contributed to this report.

