Opinion: the odds of being a stock market winner in 2022 are in your favor for this one big reason

There are two in three chances that the US stock market will go up in 2022. A 66% chance of the market going up next year looks quite appealing, given that stocks have more than doubled in the last 18 years. last months. What many investors don’t realize is that these market quotes stay the same from year to year, regardless of what happens before.

Investors find it hard to accept this because they believe the market is trending. They assume that a good year increases the likelihood that the next year will be rewarding, and that a bad year creates the likelihood of another disappointing year.

Opposing investors make a conceptually similar mistake. They think the market is regressing towards the mean, which would mean that an above-average year would more likely be followed by a below-average year, and vice versa.

Investors and opponents are wrong, because the stock market considers the future, not the past. As market theorists teach us, an effective market level at any given time must reflect all publicly available information. According to Lawrence Tint, the former US CEO of BGI, the organization that created iShares (now part of Blackrock), that means the market will rise or fall depending on how future expected returns move. He doesn’t include the story in the calculation, he said in an interview.

The attached graph provides a good illustration of the efficiency of the market. The chart, which is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Averages DJIA,
-0.89%
Back from its inception in 1896, plots the probabilities that the Dow Jones will rise in any given year.

To begin with, note that over all calendar years, the stock market has risen 66% of the time. This is the leftmost column of the graph. Now focus on the column immediately to its right, which reflects the odds that the market will rise in a given calendar year if it has also risen in the previous year. Chances in this case are you guessed it 66%.

The other columns of the graph also show that remarkably similar probabilities appear when we slice and slice the data in different ways. For example, if the stock market falls in a given calendar year, the odds of stocks going up the following year is 67%. From a statistical standpoint, this is no different from the probabilities that occur in other years.

The only precondition in which the odds of the markets rising in any given year appear to be well above the overall average is when the market has fallen more than 20% in the previous calendar year. In this case, as the rightmost column of the graph shows, the odds are greater than 80%. Yet even then, there may be less than it seems. That’s because there have been so few calendar years since 1896 in which the stock market has fallen over 20% only 11, in fact. With such a small sample, it is difficult to draw any sure conclusions.

The bottom line: The chances of the stock market going up next year are the same as they would be any other year.

Your reaction to these statistics will depend on whether you see the glass as half full or half empty. If you’re in the old camp you’ll be celebrating the two-in-three probability of the market going up next year, while if you’re in the half-empty glass camp you’ll focus on the probability of one-in-one. three. three chances of his downfall. Either way, what happens to stocks in 2022 will have nothing to do with how the market performs this year.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

