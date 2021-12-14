What would you like to know

From the start of the new year, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for eating and drinking in indoor restaurants and bars, and other places like gyms and cinemas, the company said on Monday. city.

We know that the most dangerous situation in the pandemic at this point is when one person is unmasked and around people from other households. This is what happens in covered establishments that serve food every day, said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole. Considering the observed case rates, this is an important place to consider to help reduce our risk.

So which places are affected by the new vaccine mandate and how will it be applied? Here’s what you need to know:

Indoor restaurants will have to start checking the immunization status of customers on January 3., but may choose to accept proof of a negative COVID-19 instead of proof of vaccination until January 17. To be accepted, the negative test result must have been obtained within the last 24 hours. After January 17, proof of vaccination will be required.

Almost everybody. Children under 5 and people with medical or religious exemptions will still be able to dine inside, but they must still show proof of a negative test if the place accommodates more than 1,000 people, Bettigole said. .

This is a mandate from the city; only Philadelphia County is affected by the new rules.

The vaccine’s mandate affects any place you can eat together indoors, Bettigole said. Including:

Indoor catering areas (except for masked people who go inside for a short time, such as picking up food or going to the bathroom)



Cafes inside large establishments, such as museums

Sports venues serving food or drink (including Wells Fargo Center and interior spaces at Lincoln Financial Field, such as suites)





Entertainment venues that serve food or drink, such as concert halls and theaters

Conventions where food or drink is served



Casinos where food or drink is allowed on the floor

Rest areas in food courts

Bars and sit-down restaurants at Philadelphia International Airport

Some places are exempt from the new mandate, including:

Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Early Years facilities

Grocery stores (except in the seated dining rooms)

Convenience stores that sell food and drink for off-site consumption

Soup kitchens and other sites that serve vulnerable populations



Collective care facilities and other residential or health care facilities

Philadelphia International Airport

Other places do not yet know how the new vaccine mandate will affect them. For example, a representative from Reading Terminal Market said management is reviewing their options before making a final plan, as they sell both groceries and foods prepared for consumption on the premises.

No. The city’s vaccination mandate only covers indoor meals, says Bettigole. However, some local business leaders have expressed concern about the impact the mandate could have on neighborhood restaurants that lack the capacity to invest in areas to expand al fresco dining.

Those who can only use indoor meals will suffer the brunt of the move, Jabari Jones, president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, said last week.

Jones also raised concerns about the vaccine requirement coming into force ahead of new legislation that makes open-air catering structures known as streeteries that have sprung up since the start of the pandemic permanent. . This legislation covers some areas of the city, but not all, and restaurants that are not located in pre-approved areas will need to remove all current catering structures built on parking spaces, or obtain individual city council approval for leave them in place.

From January 3, you will need to show your vaccination card or a photo of it. Locations affected by the vaccination mandate may also choose to accept negative COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours through January 17. After that, proof of immunization status is required, unless you are in one of the exempt groups listed above. .

If you have lost your vaccination card, you can get a record of your vaccination status (not a replacement card, per se) by contacting a few different agencies although this will depend on where you have been vaccinated. You can also get a replacement vaccination card by contacting the provider of your vaccination, such as a chain drugstore or health clinic. CDC says. Other, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, your vaccination record is also proof of your vaccination status.

If you have been vaccinated outside of Philadelphia, PADOH recommends visit the Pennsylvania Statewide Immunization Information System website to request a copy of your vaccination record. If you have been vaccinated in Philadelphia proper, you can request your vaccination records online via the city’s health service.

Also, if you have laminated your vaccination card and are getting a booster injection, don’t worry. Clinics in town may affix a sticker with your reminder information to it when you get one, or may be able to replace the card completely, the city notes online.

The city will apply the vaccination mandate in the same way it has applied other mandates and policies related to COVID-19, Bettigole said, which means it will be done through regular food inspections, as well as complaints made through the 311 service.

As with all of our COVID regulations and mandates, if you see an establishment not following the rules, you can call 311, and well dispatch inspectors to brief them on the new mandate and to enforce, if necessary, Bettigole said.

Enforcement of the warrant can include fines of up to $ 2,000 per day for businesses found in breach, although Bettigole said the city hoped it didn’t and preferred to use strategies based on it first. ‘education.

