Village Farms International will voluntarily withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange; Shares remain listed on the Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, BC, December 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced today that it has requested and received approval to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The common shares of Village Farms have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) since February 2019, the Company believes that the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expenses and administrative requirements associated with maintaining a listing on the TSX. The Company also believes that the Nasdaq provides its shareholders with sufficient liquidity and that the cost savings resulting from the elimination of TSX listing fees and associated professional fees, as well as the savings in time and effort of management necessary to maintain dual registration, may be redirected towards initiatives designed to generate shareholder value. Workforce at market close on December 31, 2021, the common shares of Village Farms will no longer be listed or traded on the TSX.

After delisting from the TSX, shareholders of Village Farms may trade their common shares through their brokers on the Nasdaq. Like most brokers Canada, including many discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell Nasdaq-listed securities, the Nasdaq listing of Village Farms will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the Company’s common stock. . Shareholders holding Village Farms shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq.

In accordance with TSX rules, voluntary delisting from TSX does not require shareholder approval, as an acceptable alternative market for Village Farms common stock exists on Nasdaq.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms draws on decades of experience as a large-scale, environmentally controlled, vertically integrated, agriculture-based supplier of high value-added, plant-based consumer packaged product opportunities and fast growing, with a solid base as a leading supplier of fresh produce to grocery and large format retailers across the United States and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the world’s largest cannabis operations, the cheapest greenhouse producer and one of the world’s from Canada top selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of the Quebec company ROSE LifeScience, one of the main third-party experts in the marketing of cannabis-based products in the province of Quebec,

In the United States, 100% -owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the country’s leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock market rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high THC cannabis market through several strategies, leveraging one of the largest farms greenhouse (over 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms’ cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms targets selected, emerging and legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium to long term potential, initially focusing on the Asia Pacific region and Europe.

