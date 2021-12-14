Tokenise to launch regulated exchange for security tokens – Ledger Insights





Today Tokenize announced plans to launch a regulated exchange in Barbados for security tokens in the first quarter of 2022. As with many current stock exchange regulations, investors must access the tokens through a brokerage house and pass anti-money laundering checks. silver (AML). As a result, Barbados, Tokenise Brokerage, is now accepting applications from investors. The group also includes the British broker Kession, regulated by the FCA. Security tokens promise to allow access to previously inaccessible investments such as equity in unicorn startups and allow fractional access to a variety of assets. The part-time chairman of the Tokenise International holding company is Martin Graham, who until 2009 worked for six years at the London Stock Exchange as head of markets and AIM, the small-cap market. “Opening our waitlist marks the start of an exciting journey for Tokenise to truly democratize ownership of the assets that are important to people,” said Mike Kessler, Founder and CEO of Tokenise. Many platforms support the issuance of security tokens, with the lack of secondary markets being one of the issues holding back the industry. But that is gradually changing. The recently launched SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) in Switzerland is the biggest player in the block. Others include the leading issuance platform Securitize which has acquired an Alternative Trading System (ATS) registered with FINRA and a broker registered with the SEC. Another organization with similar records is Figure Securities, founded by Mike Cagney, which last week said it has managed, raised and traded more than $ 4.7 billion in stocks. In Singapore, ADDX (formerly iStox) is backed by the local SGX stock exchange. Tokenization of assets While most other sites have focused on tokenized securities for stocks and bonds, it appears Tokenise has an eye on physical assets such as fractional ownership of buildings, ships, racehorses, and land. . The mention of racehorses is not accidental. Graham was the non-executive director of Sandown Racecourse in the UK for five years, even though that was some time ago. Tokenise is also interested in royalty tokens for musicians, artists and filmmakers. Asked about plans outside of physical assets, CEO Kessler replied, “Stocks, bonds, funds, etc. can be tokenized and will come in the future. Use the Polymesh blockchain Tokenise itself will take care of the primary issues using the private Polymesh and Codel blockchain. It also maintains relationships with several major sites, including Polymath, Stobox, and DigiShares, all of which use the Polymesh blockchain. However, he expects to be business agnostic in the future. This is partly because it uses the conventional GMEX stock trading software. We asked about tokenization of cash for payments, but for now Tokenise plans to rely on fiat currencies. It has a relationship with UK’s LinkFX for foreign exchange and BitPanda for converting cryptocurrency payments to fiat. Tokenise has developed a central securities depository DigiClear based on the Polymesh blockchain. The Barbados registered DigiClear CSD will also record corporate actions such as votes and dividends. The exchange only supports listings through regulated corporate advisers, requiring the usual AML and KYC checks, and also needs the regulator to approve the listing prospectus.

