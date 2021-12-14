S & P / TSX hits 10-day low as Federal Reserve uncertainty weighs in





Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index ended down 142.17 points, or 0.7%, at 20,748.45 Photo by Aaron Vincent Elkaim / The Canadian Press Files Content of the article TORONTO’s major Canadian stock index fell on Monday, inspired by a pullback on Wall Street as investors worried about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of an interest rate meeting in the Federal Reserve this week. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index ended down 142.17 points, or 0.7%, at 20,748.45, its lowest closing level since Dec. 3. I would say it’s more of a drag on US markets, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. I think they’re trying to figure out what the Fed is going to do. Content of the article The US central bank is expected to signal a faster reduction in asset purchases at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Wall Street fell to record levels before the Fed meeting. It included drops in travel-related inventory, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounted for around 40% of COVID-19 infections in London. Omicron has alerted everyone that there are still problems, Cieszynski said, noting investor concerns over geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain issues and inflation. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Farmland sparks investor interest as inflation skyrockets Cathie Wood of Ark: “queen of the bull market” faces her toughest test Martin Pelletier: Inflation volatility and central bank policy error are the two biggest risks markets face, so buckle down The Bank of Canada unveiled an agreement with the federal government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2%, adding that it would now also take into account labor market factors, which could keep interest rates low further. long in times of crisis. The energy sector of Toronto’s markets fell 2.9% on lower oil prices. US crude oil futures were down 0.5% to US $ 71.29 per barrel. Industrials fell 1.4 percent, while technology finished down 1.3 percent. Rio Tinto has offered to write off Mongolia’s outstanding debt of US $ 2.3 billion for its share in the Oyu Tolgoi mine in order to move the copper-gold project forward, the Asian prime minister said. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill Resources, which owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi. Turquoise Hill shares ended up 13.7%. Thomson Reuters 2021 Share this article on your social network Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Featured Articles from the Financial Post Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

