Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, December 14
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street poised to drop after hot inflation data, ahead of Fed meeting
Shares were higher on Monday morning as investors scrutinized retail sales and earnings results.
(Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
US equity futures extended Tuesday’s decline after another hot inflation report. On the first day of the Federal Reserve’s final two-day meeting, the government said November producer prices were up 9.6% year-over-year. It was the fastest pace ever and exceeded expectations.
- After last week’s strong performance, tech stocks were under pre-market pressure after leading the Nasdaq down 1.4% on Monday. The index finished 4% from its record close on November 19.
- The S&P 500, which closed at a record high on Friday, lost nearly 1% to enter the new week.
- The Dow Jones also fell nearly 1% on Monday, pushing the 30-stock average more than 2% from its all-time close on November 8.
2. CNBC survey: the Fed will stop asset purchases by March and hike rates in June
Investors remained cautious about how the Covid omicron variant might affect the economy and what the Fed might announce on Wednesday to fight rising inflation. The Fed will double the pace of its cut to $ 30 billion at its December meeting, which would end the $ 120 billion in monthly asset purchases by March, according to the latest CNBC Fed survey. The central bank will then hike rates three times in each of the next two years, starting in June 2022, according to the 31 survey respondents, which include economists, Wall Street strategists and fund managers.
3. Two studies reveal the Pfizer Covid pill, an effective vaccine against omicron
Pfizer said on Tuesday that the final analysis of its Covid antiviral pill still showed nearly 90% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and death in high-risk patients. Recent laboratory data also suggests that the drug retains its effectiveness against omicron. No one in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died. In results of a large-scale study in South Africa released on Tuesday, Pfizer’s two-shot Covid vaccine provided 70% protection against hospitalization thanks to the new variant. The study was conducted in the weeks following the announcement of omicron in November by scientists from South Africa and Botswana.
4. Senate to vote on debt ceiling as Manchin maintains Biden spending
The Senate should vote Tuesday to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling by $ 28.9 trillion, avoiding the risk of default later this month. Senate Republicans wanted to tie the increase in the borrowing limit to the $ 1.75 trillion domestic spending bill proposed by President Joe Biden, a measure they oppose.
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has signaled that he is still not ready to support his party’s Build Back Better plan. West Virginia lawmaker spoke to Biden Monday, saying only that he and the President are “talking about different iterations” and that “anything is possible” when asked if they can come to an agreement by Christmas.
5. Actions in motion: GameStop, AMC, Apple, Tesla, Ford and MGM
- actions even GameStop and AMC Entertainment were under pressure again. GameStop fell nearly 14% to $ 136.88 on Tuesday, its lowest close since March. AMC fell 15% to $ 23.24, its lowest close since late May.
- Apple dipped slightly in pre-market, a day after it nearly turned into a $ 3 trillion company, before shares closed down 2%.
- Tesla, up about 35% in 2021, fell 2% on Tuesday morning after CEO Elon Musk sold an additional $ 906.5 million in shares.
- Ford fell 2%, hit by Toyota’s plan to invest $ 35 billion in battery-electric vehicles, an area in which Ford wants to establish itself as a leader.
- MGM Resorts fell 1% the morning after announcing it would sell the operations of the Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas in Hard Rock for more than $ 1 billion in cash.
Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/14/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-dec-14.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]