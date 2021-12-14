Stock market today: Dow falls, Tesla falls, Apple falls

Text size





U.S. equity markets fell on Tuesday as U.S. producer prices continued to climb, creating even more uncertainty ahead of critical decisions major central banks are expected to make later this week.

In the morning exchanges, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was down 134 points, or 0.4%, while the



S&P 500

fell by 1%, and the



Nasdaq composite

fell 1.6%.

If investors expected to see signs that inflation was finally starting to cool, they were waiting for something else. US producer prices rose 0.8% in November from October, above forecast 0.5% and 0.6%, while core PPI rose 0.7%, ahead of expectations by 0.4%. Year over year, the PPI increased 9.6%. It was the first month in quite some time that the infamous wholesale and retail margin categories didn’t give the core much boost, and yet we still got a 0.7% lead from the core, writes. Stephen Stanley, Chief Economist at AmherstPierpont. This is a testament to the fact that inflation continues to expand. The Fed should be very worried.

Investors had expected the Federal Reserve to indicate this week that it will accelerate the reduction or phase-out of its bond buying program, which in turn could indicate that the US central bank will raise rates to ‘interest sooner than expected.

But the Bank of England and the European Central Bank could send more accommodating signals, ignoring multi-year high inflation for now, fearing that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could slow the economic recovery.

A tightening of US monetary policy would push up yields and affect stocks. However, the conciliatory turn of European central banks would have the opposite effect. China, meanwhile, appears to be easing monetary policy, which could also boost global risk assets. The more worried the Chinese government is about the economy, the more enthusiastic investors are, write Gavekals Thomas Gatley and Wei He.

Oil prices have fallen after a report from the International Energy Agency slashed its outlook for oil demand for next year by 100,000 barrels per day, indicating that the wave of coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant will likely affect global growth.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.2% to $ 73.50 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 1.1% to $ 70.50 a barrel.

Here are seven actions in motion on Tuesday:





Beyond the meat



(ticker: BYND) rose 7.4% after being upgraded to Neutral from the underweight position at Piper Sandler.





Apple



(AAPL) fell 1.2% despite upgrading to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America.





You’re here



(TSLA) was down 1.9% on Tuesday, after founder and CEO Elon Musk sold more than $ 900 million in stock, while exercising his right to acquire stock options on over 2 million shares of his electric vehicle company.

UK Pest Control Group





Rentokil



(RTO.UK) saw its stock drop nearly 9% after announcing it would buy out US rival





Terminix



(TMX) in a $ 6.7 billion transaction. Terminix stock has increased by 20%.





Cloudflare



(NET) fell 7% and





datadog



(DDOG) fell 6.7% after being downgraded to Underweight Neutral at JPMorgan.

