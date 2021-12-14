Fed to stop asset purchases by March and hike rates in June, CNBC survey finds





Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images Here is the Fed. After 20 months of the most aggressive easing policies ever put in place by the Federal Reserve to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, market participants now expect a gradual reversal of central bank policy that will result in both faster reduction and faster rate hikes. over the next few years. The Fed’s CNBC survey reveals that respondents expect the Fed to double the pace of the cut to $ 30 billion at its December meeting, which would end the $ 120 billion in purchases of monthly assets by March. The 31 respondents, including economists, strategists and fund managers, then see the Fed embark on a series of rate hikes, with about three expected in each of the next two years. The funds rate is expected to climb to 1.50% by the end of 2023 from its near zero range today. The first rate hike is now scheduled for June, a significant recalculation from the September survey, when the first rate move was not expected until the end of 2022. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out The Fed will hike until it hits its terminal rate of 2.3% by May 2024. But when asked if the Fed will need to hike above its neutral rate to fight inflation slowing the economy, 45% said yes and 48% said no. “The economy has taken a step ahead of the Fed’s key rates,” said Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard. “The only hope is to raise rates and hope that inflation drops enough for everything to be in line.” Inflation outlook The good news is that inflation is expected to peak in February 2022 and decline next year. The bad news: Falling inflation next year means it will still be close to 4% and closer to 3% in 2023, still above the Fed’s 2% target. Meanwhile, 41% of those polled believe the labor shortage will be permanent, up from 24% in November; and 31% consider the inflation problem to be permanent, up 3 points, against 59% who continue to say it is temporary, down 5 points. “If the pandemic continues to recede – each new wave of the virus disrupts the health care system and the economy less than the previous wave – the economy should be close to full employment and inflation will be comfortably low by this time of year. next, ”said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Some generally optimistic economic forecasts are lost in the worry over inflation. Growth is close to 4% next year and remains above trend in 2023 at 2.9%. The unemployment rate is expected to approach 3.8% in 2022 and continue to decline in 2023. The probability of a recession is 19%. But stock market gains are expected to be 1.5% next year from current levels, but gain 6% by the end of 2023. The 10-year yield by then is expected to climb to 2.5%. “We have a strong message from the bond market that they believe inflationary pressures are indeed transient,” wrote Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. But John Lonski, chairman of Thru the Cycle, said: “Treasury bond yields are too low given the consensus outlook for inflation and economic growth in 2022.”

