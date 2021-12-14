Business
Buyers Beware of 12 ‘Christmas Scams’, BC Better Business Bureau Warns
As the holidays approach, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Mainland BC is warning consumers of a handful of online scams with potentially costly consequences.
Most are facilitated by emails and social media platforms, according to the association, whose goal is to connect buyers with businesses they can trust.
On Monday, the BBB released the “12 Christmas Scams,” a list of common fraud schemes targeting cash and personal information.
“If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or wire transfer, through third parties, prepaid debit or gift cards, consider that a red flag,” the organization said in a statement. Press release.
Read more:
Attempted robberies and assaults prompt Surrey, BC police to urge online shoppers to be careful
The first scam reported is “deceptive social media advertising,” which may claim to offer free trials or donate a portion of the proceeds to charity in order to entice consumers to order.
“BBB Scam Tracker receives reports from people paying for items they never receive, being billed monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving a counterfeit or significantly different item than advertised,” said the communicated.
OPP shares tips on how to stay out of porch hackers and scams over the holidays
The organization also listed “social media gift exchanges” including buying $ 10 freebies online and pay-in-advance channels as common programs, in addition to “holiday apps.” which can offer children the opportunity to chat online with Santa, light a menorah or follow his sleigh.
Trending Stories
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits region
Suicide pods under development in Switzerland, giving users a painless death
“Review the privacy policies to see what information will be collected,” the BBB wrote of the apps offered for both Apple and Android.
“Beware of free apps, because sometimes they can contain more advertising than apps that require minimal fees. Free apps can also contain malware.
Read more:
Vancouver Police recover $ 75,000 in stolen goods from downtown in just one month
The fourth and fifth Christmas scams are “compromised account alerts”, which are often accompanied by unsolicited calls, texts, and emails, and “free gift cards”, which typically ask for money. personal informations.
Consumers should not open such emails or click on links, the BBB warned, and scammers will often attempt to impersonate legitimate businesses to cheat you.
Scams Six and Seven are “temporary vacation jobs” and “similar websites”.
The former may offer seasonal work to meet the demands of the holidays while demanding money and personal information from the job seeker. The latter can deliver “endless emails” about sales and bargains while tricking people into downloading malware and sharing private information.
Consumer Affairs: British Columbia Senior Caught in Sophisticated Phone Scam
The BBB is also warning British Columbians against “bogus charities” that attempt to solicit donations online. To avoid falling prey to such crooks, he recommended donating to familiar organizations only.
Consumers may also encounter “fake shipping notifications,” which can be phishing emails whose links allow unwanted access to private information or encourage consumers to pay bogus shipping charges.
The tenth and eleventh scams are “pop-up virtual holiday events” and “the best holiday wishlist items”, in which the scammers charge for admission online for what was a free event or offer expensive products at incredibly low prices – most often knockoffs and fakes.
Read more:
Detect Online Holiday Shopping Scams
The latest Christmas scam is the “puppy scam,” said the BBB, which is on the rise in 2021.
“Ask to see the animal in person before making a purchase,” the organization said.
Overall, the BBB advises consumers to do their “homework” before clicking on links or purchasing items online. Look for a seller first, he said, hover over a link to see where it leads, and if in doubt, throw the emails into the junk or junk folder.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8447289/holiday-shopping-scams-bc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]