Opening week of an unlisted stock exchange in flat territory

Adedapo Adesanya

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has expressed concern over the high price of cooking gas, known as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The agency’s group chief executive, Mr. Mele Kyari, said efforts were already being made to resolve the issue, assuring that the price would normalize soon.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 120MT LPG storage and bottling plant of Emadeb Energy Services Limited in Abuja, Kyari blamed the problem on the shortage of supply, noting that NNPC was working to that there is sufficient supply in the market.

He said the supply shortage was caused by rising prices for crude oil and its derivatives on the world market.

Two things are at stake; one is the supply and the other is the international price of gas. It (the price) moves with the price of all other petroleum products, including crude oil and its derivatives. It is therefore a reflection of what is happening on the international market.

What we are doing is increasing the supply. Once the supply is increased, prices will drop, he said.

NNPC GMD said the newly inaugurated LPG plant will lower the cost of energy for Nigerians because LPG is cheaper than any other product you can think of, especially as a cooking fuel.

He congratulated Emadeb Energy Services Limited on the construction of the LPG plant in Abuja, explaining that the project aligns with one of the measures taken by the federal government to provide gas to its citizens.

He praised the company’s plan to build similar factories in six different locations across the country over the next 12 to 18 months, adding that this was in line with President Muhammadu Buharis’ decade of gas initiative.

Mr. Kyari said: We are aware that there are many institutions and companies doing this all over the country. We select it in accordance with the objectives of the President to make it the decade of gas.

He also said that one of the many ways that investors could enter the decade of the gas initiative was to have facilities like this for automatic gas conversion, and also to ensure that LPG is easily accessible to people.

Kyari also noted that the global energy transition has made the investment climate very conducive to gas, although he has assured those investing in the LPG project that the NNPC will guarantee gas supply to their facilities.

We know that the investment climate is very ripe for motor gasoline and motor fuel, especially in terms of LPG as a transitional fuel on a global scale. So, we know that this is a big market for Nigerian companies and that it is one of the big companies that we have around.

As NNPC, we step in and guarantee the supply. It is very important to us as a company. As you know we are NNPC Limited in Nigeria and we need to make money for Nigeria as well. We will be there upstream to supply the gas.

For his part, the CEO of Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Mr. Debo Olujimi, said that although the capacity of the plant is currently 120 MT, plans are underway to expand it to 240 MT in the past. Next 18 months.

He described the gas infrastructure sector as being capital intensive and urged the federal government to encourage private investors to get their money’s worth.

Gas is very valuable. Everyone knows gas is the way to go and as it is, there is a lot of gas with the Gas Decade and with over two trillion cubic feet of gas in reserve.

We are about to start building our asset with around 200 billion cubic feet of gas on the Ibom field. We intend to convert some of the gas processed from this facility to support the local market.

It is a capital intensive gas infrastructure and the government needs to encourage private investors so that individuals can come up with funds and equipment to get the value.

In the electricity sector today, the major issues are the gas shortage and gas pricing; these are things the government needs to help us look at, Mr. Olujimi said.

He revealed that the shortage of foreign exchange was also a major challenge in the business, but stressed that the company had the backing of the NNPC and that it could produce its gas locally.

The CEO of the company noted that in addition to supporting the local LPG market, the Emadeb group would also support gas for electricity.

According to him, the country’s population would have exceeded 300 million over the next 10 years and that would necessarily be to serve the estimated 60 percent of Nigerians who will use LPG.

He said he was happy that the Emadeb group is bringing clean energy especially to the market and indeed to the Abuja market. The environment here is where Abuja lives. The vast population of Abuja is found in this neighborhood (Lokogoma, Gaduwa, Apo, etc.) and that is why we have invested a lot here.

For us, this is a model that we want to build in the downstream industry. Everyone knows the importance of cooking. We all eat food and we have decided to do so as a model of clean energy in Abuja.

That is why we are here today; we looked at that when we conceptualized this investment. It is a storage of 120 tons of LPG.

We looked at this entire neighborhood where we have around 56 estates with a minimum of 1000 households living on each estate. We have seen that this is a good deal in terms of ROI and clean energy.

Everyone knows the importance of LPG and we want in all respects to ensure a clean environment in terms of LPG retailing and at the same time be able to serve the public in a very conducive environment and that is why we conceptualized that.

This project (factory) only serves less than two thirds of the population of this environment: Lokogoma, Gaduwa, Apo Districts and all the areas around here. We decided to say let’s take a model here and see how it works.

“We want to see how we can harness gas with as many resources as we have on the ground in order to bring it to the local market.

Thus, we do not have to export all our handling and so the Nigerian masses will be able to buy cheap and better LPG on the market.

This is our model and within a year and a half we plan to do so in six locations across the country.

