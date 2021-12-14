Opinion: Here’s the best way to spot stock market winners, says 25-year-old tech analyst

High-growth tech stocks appear particularly volatile these days, pushed up and down by growing and falling fears of rising interest rates and waves of COVID. This is enough to make the average investor forgo the tech industry.

But please don’t fall for this trap. The volatility of high growth tech stocks is nothing new. I would know. Over the past 25 years, I have covered the Internet industry, which has created amazing Netflix NFLX stock returns,

up 45,000% since its initial public offering and Amazon.com AMZN,

up 166,000% since its initial public offering as well as some outright failures of Blue Apron APRN,

and Groupon GRPN,

both down 90% since their IPOs. And along the way, I’ve learned some valuable lessons that you can use to make your own stock picks.

At a high level, when we invest in high growth technology stocks, we try to manage two types of risk: fundamental risk and valuation risk. By fundamental risk I mean the risk of foregone and foregone, not only of missing Wall Street estimates in a given quarter, but also of slowing revenue growth significantly and squeezing margins, can -be due to market saturation or competitive pressures or mismanagement or some other factor.

Valuation risk is the risk of a devaluation or a significant drop in a company’s valuation multiple, either due to a correction in fundamentals or a large reduction in market risks, for example. example when there is a significant change in interest rate expectations.

My best advice for mitigating both of these risks is to look for high quality DHQ or dislocated stocks. By dislocated, I mean stocks that are down 20%, 30% or more from recent highs. Now there’s a fair amount of judgment required here. A 20-30% correction to a rapid 100% appreciation peak is not that broken up.

Another source of ideas is stocks that trade at a discount to their growth rates – stocks whose forward-looking P / E multiple is less than its expected growth rate for earnings per share.

One thing I have found in my 25 years of reviewing tech stocks is that even the highest quality stocks from Amazon, Apple AAPL,

Google parent Alphabet GOOG,

GOOGL,

Microsoft MSFT,

and others fall apart from time to time. This happens a lot more than most investors realize.

A checklist for finding high-quality companies

So you want to chase the dislocated stocks. But which ones? My experience has taught me that the highest quality companies have almost always been the best performing stocks over a fairly long period of time, say one to two years.

My experience has also taught me that at least four factors make up a high quality business, great TAMs or total addressable markets, effective product innovation, compelling value propositions, and great management teams.

TAMs are the end markets that companies turn to. Google’s revenue model has been primarily based on ad revenue since its inception. This means that its TAM is global marketing spend, especially given the wide range of advertising solutions the company offers and its global ubiquity (with the notable exception of China).

So almost from the start, Google has faced a trillion dollar T-TAM or TAM. This is one of the reasons the company generated premium revenue growth (20% +) for a decade after reaching a revenue rate of $ 25 billion. It is extremely rare. Only two other companies in history have been able to do so: Apple and Amazon.

This steady growth in premium income has surely been one of the main drivers of the spectacular outperformance of its stocks over the past two, five and ten years. So look for companies that cater to large TAMs and have the ability to pull a Google. They may be high quality companies.

Next comes effective product innovation. It stimulates income growth, creates new market opportunities, can be spotted by outsiders, and is repeatable.

There is a very useful phrase in investing that supports past performance is not an indicator of future success. Well, I don’t think that’s true when it comes to product innovation and management teams. Leadership teams that successfully generate product innovation usually have something in their company culture, organizational structure, or staff that enables them to continue to innovate successfully.

I think about it with Amazon. While the stock has seen a phenomenal performance since its IPO, even longtime bulls like me have to recognize that it was a highly speculative stock for at least the first 10 years of its existence in the market. public. But in 2007 or 2008, after Amazon demonstrated its ability to successfully expand into retail from books and not only expanded into cloud computing and e-reading devices, but established positions as a leader in both markets, he had proven to investors that he was a lasting effective product innovator and should be a staple in growth portfolios.

So look for companies with effective product innovation.

The third factor is a compelling value proposition. My top lesson from 25 years of technology monitoring is that customer-centric companies typically beat investor-centric companies, both in terms of market share and in terms of market value. I think this is the right conclusion of how Amazon came to totally dominate the first king of online retailing, eBay EBAY,

: through better price, better selection and better convenience, even though these generated an inferior business model (less margin, more capital).

This story also played out in the rise of DoorDash DASH,

and the downfall of Grubhub at least as public stocks. The David with the wider restaurant selection and the more reliable delivery services (DoorDash) beat the Goliath with the best business model (higher margins, profitable) and ultimately reached a market cap 10 times the price at which Grubhub has was acquired in 2020.

The last and arguably most important factor is management excellence. You get the right management team, and you will often get the right stock. Yes, this is a difficult factor to assess, but here are some signs. The biggest names in market capitalization in the world are almost all tech companies, from Apple to Tesla TSLA,

And almost all of them have involved the involvement of the founders for very significant periods of their business life, with the founders of the largest tech companies typically being actively involved for 20 years or more. So, finding companies headed by founders can be a screen.

The search for management teams with an industrial vision is another screen. There’s the wonderful example of Netflix, which was co-founded by Reed Hastings in 1997, 10 years before streaming was even functionally possible for most American homes. Still, Hastings and his team could see and correctly saw where home entertainment would evolve. It is an impressive sight.

A third screen can be an in-depth technological background. If you want to win in the consumer tech industry, having a management team with extensive industry experience will definitely help. Perhaps this is the right lesson to learn from the missed opportunities and lack of long-term success of companies like Yahoo!

So this is the framework when looking for high quality dislocated businesses. It can give you the confidence to invest and stay invested in some of the best investment vehicles of the past five and 10 years: Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Amazon, Netflix and Google, which I think can still outperform the market because a group for the foreseeable future. And it can also help you identify what might emerge new high quality names like Airbnb ABNB,

Uber Technologies UBER,

and Spotify Technology SPOT,

which I currently recommend.

MarkS.F. Mahaney is Head of Internet Research at Evercore ISI and author ofNothing But Net: 10 Timeless Lessons In Stock Selection From One Of Wall Street’s Top Tech Analysts.

