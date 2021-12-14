Shanghai data exchange: can it create a story like the Amsterdam stock exchange in 1602?

Every time I think of Data, the anatomically fully functional Star Trek android pops into my head. Data is self-aware, intelligent, sensitive, and has fought for his own humanity. Whether it is or not, the ever-expanding data universe in today’s world is already vast, and people aspire to use data in all aspects of human life and lifestyle.

The story was created on November 26, when the Shanghai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China reached an agreement to use data from the State Grids Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company to improve its financial products. A new Shanghai Express has started its journey with the newly inaugurated Shanghai Data Exchange. So, is the data worth enough to be traded like a stock market? Does the emergence of an efficient data market have implications as profound as the creation of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in 1602?

The Shanghai Data Exchange is part of China’s fintech infrastructure that will focus on developing a market for data transactions to unleash the value of data as a factor of production, an idea now embraced by the Communist Party of China (CCP ) and included in Chinas 14th five-year plan (2021-25). The term data factors now refers to data with economic values.



In 2006, mathematician and entrepreneur Clive Humby coined the phrase Data is the new oil. The data realm, however, has continued to expand. In 2009, European Consumer Commissioner Meglena Kuneva called personal data the new oil of the Internet and the new currency of the digital world. As stated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) report of January 2011, Personal data: the emergence of a new asset class: [Personal data] will emerge as a new asset class, touching all aspects of society.

While the world has mainly focused on data protection, data security, and data localization, China is also considering the idea of ​​treating data as an asset class in the truest sense. Recently, a proposal to implement a data tax has emerged. And data markets, contrary to traditional data sharing in silos and coupled with emerging technologies such as blockchain and privacy enhancement techniques, are also now being built.

The new Shanghai Data Exchange focuses on common issues such as data rights, pricing, mutual trust, admission and supervision. Like a hypermarket, the data interchange aims to sell raw data like fresh food, data products classified as processed food, as well as tailor-made data services to satisfy a variety of business demands from different customers. For any data transaction, the buyer should explain the exact scenario in which the data will be used.

On the day it was established, the Shanghai Data Exchange accepted and listed around 100 data products. These included eight categories, including companies such as China Eastern Airlines, Co-Effort Law Firm, Zhong Lun, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Deloitte, Transwarp Technology, UCloud, and Dongguan Fushu.

An article from January 2021, Data as Asset? Big Tech’s measurement, governance and evaluation of digital personal data published in Big Data & Society, has shown that large tech companies are turning users and user engagement into assets through performative measurement, governance and evaluating user metrics (eg user counts, user engagement), rather than extending ownership and control rights over personal data per se.

Well, China’s initiative is the world’s first attempt to exchange data under established regulations with transparent transactions. This, however, is not China’s first attempt in this direction. The Guiyang Big Data Exchange, the first data exchange established in 2015, failed to generate enough exchanges. Around thirty big data exchange platforms, including one in Beijing, were subsequently established in China.

It is widely believed that while artificial intelligence (AI) is the engine of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data is its fuel. In fact, each of our steps generates tons of data. We really don’t understand this until a massive event like Cambridge Analytica breaks down. However, big data analytics is still in its infancy and we are unable to harness most of the data we collect. But when you have to pay for data, you more carefully judge its usefulness.

The real value of the data will therefore be determined by such data exchanges. While personal data represents untold opportunities for economic growth and the good of society, according to the 2011 WEF report, it is an ecosystem of global complexity, speed and scale. unprecedented, it demands a new way of thinking about the central importance of the individual. Star Treks Data tends to be more human with an emotional chip attached to it. Even though the data journey to find human value and worth continues.

