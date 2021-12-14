How the MTN share has been evolving on the stock market since 2019





MTN Nigeria The public share purchase offer closes today December 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. The offer, which is the first from one of the major telecoms operators in Nigeria, has been in effect since December 1, 2021, with the aim of deepening retailer participation in the Nigerian stock market. Ahead of the closing of the first public offering, TheCable takes a quick look at how MTN shares have developed over the past 29 months on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. MTN’s listing was completed with the listing of 20,354,513,050 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria at a listing price of N 90.00 per share. Oscar Onyema, CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), said at the time that today’s listing is a promising development in the country’s telecommunications sector and we encourage others in the sector to explore the various opportunities in the capital markets to raise long-term capital. This listing will promote MTN Nigeria’s liquidity, enhance its value and increase transparency, as our platform remains one of the best avenues to raise capital and enable sustainable growth for national development. MTN SHARES WIN 180 BN IN 16 MINUTES MTN was admitted to the Nigerian share at a price of N90 per ordinary share. Following formalities such as speeches, meetings and handshakes, the South African telecoms giant was only able to trade at 2:14 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019. This meant that the shares only had 16 minutes to trade before the market closes. However, during those 16 minutes, MTN’s share rose 10% from N90 to N99 per common share, pushing its market cap from N1.83 trillion to N2.01 trillion, an immediate addition of 10. % to the size of its market. This means that MTN Nigeria made 183 billion naira or over 500 million dollars (at the time) in 16 minutes. It ended 2019 with an increase of 16.7% to trade at 105 N per share on December 31, 2019. A year later, on December 31, 2020, the share price had risen to 169.90 N per unit, which is an 88.8% jump from its current level. registration price. The share hit a record high of N209.90 in November 2021 and is currently on sale at N169 per share, well below its maximum price. INCREASING DIVIDEND PAYMENT For many long-term investors, price movement is not the most important factor in investing their money in an asset class; for them, the payment of dividends is the ultimate factor. In this regard, MTN Nigeria also has a dividend payout record. In 2019, less than a year after its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, MTN paid N7.92 per share to each investor. This increased in 2020, when MTN Nigeria paid N 9.40 per unit. The numbers are expected to increase in 2021/2022 based on MTN’s new business lines, based on the acquisition of approval in principle to operate a payment services bank (PSB) and the new 5G license. Based on many indicators, MTN shares have been profitable since their listing in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecable.ng/timeline-how-mtn-share-has-performed-on-the-stock-exchange-since-2019 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos