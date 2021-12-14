Energy and Transport departments join forces to help states develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure





The transportation and energy departments on Tuesday set up a joint electric vehicle charging infrastructure office, aimed at helping states accelerate the planning and construction of electric vehicle chargers along the country’s highways, as well as in hard-to-reach communities. The funding was part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress last month.

“Not only are we helping protect our planet from the dangers of climate change, but we are also facilitating a change in the accessibility of electric vehicle charging and creating well-paying jobs that support the manufacture of sustainable technologies right here at home,” Granholm said in a statement to CNN.

An administration official involved with the new office told CNN it was meant to be a kind of “think tank,” helping state transportation departments with any issues as they arise. ‘they were asking each other, while providing feedback and advice.

“The goal here is how to bring the best expertise to the national electric vehicle charging program,” another administration official Biden said. “We are working a lot together now, but we all recognize that this is a huge opportunity in terms of electric vehicle charging.” Vice President Kamala Harris first announced the joint venture Monday morning, alongside Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. On Tuesday, Granholm and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg will sign a memorandum of understanding to create the joint office. “With this DOT and DOE announcement, we are taking a big step forward in addressing our climate crisis by helping to make the benefits of electric vehicles more accessible to all Americans,” Buttigieg told CNN in a statement. Together, the agencies will help advise and guide states as they begin to plan and build electric vehicle charger networks. They will also work with utility commissions in different states on improving electrical transmission and the grid, ensuring that there is enough power available to charge new cars. About $ 5 billion has already been allocated to states over the next five years to establish an interconnected network of charging stations. Large states like Texas and California received large sums of money – $ 408 million and $ 384 million, respectively. States are eligible to apply for grants from an additional pool of $ 2.5 billion. Expanding the infrastructure of charging stations in the United States is an important step in getting more drivers to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up just 2% of vehicle production in the United States in 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. While Biden has set an ambitious target for electric vehicles – that half of vehicles sold in the United States will be electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids by 2030 – the administration is trying to quickly increase the number of outlets available on the country’s roads. There are currently around 45,000 publicly available chargers in the United States, causing some drivers to fear that there just aren’t enough places to charge when driving from place to place. . Biden’s goal is to expand this to 500,000 chargers, both located on road corridors and in communities, especially rural and underserved areas that do not have much electric vehicle charging infrastructure. . “The investments we make today in charging infrastructure are going to be critical in the years to come, as more Americans switch to electric vehicles,” said the chair of the Senate Environment Committee and of public works, Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, in a statement. Ultimately, state transportation departments will have a say in determining the location and types of chargers installed in the country. For example, states will have to decide whether to buy more expensive DC fast charges (which can charge a car almost fully in 20-30 minutes) or cheaper L2 chargers (which can take hours to charge). Administration officials told CNN that removing anxiety about available chargers is an important step in getting more people to drive electric vehicles. Another key component is reducing the cost of the vehicles themselves, which would happen through electric vehicle tax credits as part of Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which is still awaiting a Senate vote. Some states want to know when more electricity funding will come to them from the federal government, federal officials told CNN. “It’s a very worthwhile investment, but a lot of people want the extra support provided in the Build Back Better Act,” said an administration official.

