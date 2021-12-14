Egyptian market capitalization up 12% in 2021

The market capitalization of the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) has increased 12% since the start of the year as the country’s economy recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development. Tuesday.

The total value of companies traded on EGX reached 731.73 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 46.58 billion), up from 653.33 billion pounds at the start of 2021.

We are fully confident that the Egyptian economy will recover from the effects of the pandemic through cooperation with the private sector, El Said said at Egypt’s third annual economic summit in Cairo.

The one-day summit brought together government officials and private sector policymakers to discuss key topics related to the Egyptian economy.

The only economy in the Middle East to grow last year amid the coronavirus outbreak, Egypt’s gross domestic product grew 3.6% in fiscal year 2019-2020 and 3.3% in fiscal year 2020-21 which ended June 30, according to the International Monetary Fund. The country’s growth is expected to accelerate by 5.2% in 2022.

At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the government backed EGX with a £ 20 billion package.

The stock exchange recently accelerated its plan to list a number of state-owned companies. In October, shares of Egyptian state-owned e-finance rose 40% after pricing the country’s largest initial public offering since 2015.

Egypt has embarked on a comprehensive reform program to improve the quality of life of citizens and stimulate the economy.

In the past seven years since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was sworn in, investments in public infrastructure projects have amounted to around £ 2 trillion, according to Ms. El Said.

Perhaps the most important social development project is the Haya Karima (Decent Life) initiative, which was launched in January 2019. The initial phase targeted 375 villages and succeeded in reducing poverty rates by 11% by providing employment opportunities.

The next phase will meet the development needs of 58 million citizens more than half of Egypt’s population in 4,500 villages over the next three years at a cost of £ 800 billion.

Other large-scale national projects include the expansion of the Suez Canal and the new administrative capital east of Cairo.

Speakers at the Egyptian Economic Summit in Cairo on Tuesday included Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Said and Director General of the Egyptian Sovereign Fund Ayman Soliman. Photo: Egyptian Economic Summit

Emphasis was also placed on green projects, such as the creation of the Benban solar power plant in partnership with private sector companies. Egypt was recently selected to host the Cop27 climate change conference in November 2022.

We have many green initiatives in the works, which will account for 30% of all projects this year and hopefully 50% by 2024,

We have many green initiatives in the works, which will account for 30% of all projects this year and hopefully 50% by 2024, said Ms El Said, who is also chair of the Egypt Sovereign Fund.

The fund was established in 2018 to attract private investment to Egypt and promote and co-invest in state-owned assets to maximize their value.

Recently, the sovereign wealth fund and the Ministry of Planning signed a contract with a consortium of three international companies to transform Mogamaa El Tahrir into a multi-purpose complex.

Ayman Soliman, managing director of the fund, speaking at the economic summit, defended the role of the private sector in helping the sectors most affected by the pandemic. These include health, tourism and commerce.

High-profile events to promote tourism include the Mummies Parade in April and the reopening of Luxor Avenue of the Sphinxes in November. The Grand Egyptian Museum is scheduled to open next year.

We need hotels in Cairo that are of the right standard for the tourists who will come, Soliman said.

In the commercial sector, Egypt has set a target of reaching $ 100 billion in exports over the next four years.

Nevine Gamea, Minister of Trade and Industry, said exports surged in the first 10 months of 2021 to $ 25.9 billion, an increase of 24.5% from the same period in 2020.

The ministry has enacted several new laws to encourage private sector participation, including simplifying the procedures for obtaining licenses for industrial projects, Ms. Gamea said.

Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:51 PM