US stock market faces back-to-back losses ahead of latest 2021 Fed policy update

US stocks were trading under pressure, but far from the nadir on Tuesday, as the Federal Reserve kicked off a crucial two-day policy meeting that will end on Wednesday as Wall Street heads into the new year.

The major benchmarks were heading for their first consecutive losses in December.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.14% fell 162 points, or 1.1%, to around 15,247, but had been as low as 15,097.35 that day.

The S&P 500 SPX, -0.75% was down about 31 points, or 0.7%, to about 4,637.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.30% was trading 70 points, or 0.2%, at around 35,580.

On Monday, the Dow Jones fell about 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,650.95, the lowest closing value since December 6, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also lost ground.

What drives the markets?

Further evidence of rising inflation helped spark a new wave of sales on Wall Street, after the U.S. government released wholesale price data that showed a rise that helped assert the investor concerns about growing price pressures.

The producer price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% expected by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. That pushed wholesale prices over the past year to 9.6%, up from a 12-month pace of 8.8% the month before, marking the highest level in about four decades.

The PPI report is another reminder that we need to watch inflationary pressures closely, said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, in a telephone interview on Tuesday. The market is focused like a laser on the results of the Fed’s update on Wednesday, he said, with some concern about the path the central bank might take to fight inflation.

Investors expect Fed policymakers to announce a faster pace of cutting bond purchases due to rising inflation. Particular attention will be paid to the Fed’s latest economic projections and its interest rate expectations, presented in what is known as the dot plot.

Initial interest rates forecast just under three rate hikes in 2022, apparently reflecting an expectation that the reduction in asset purchases will accelerate and that the Fed’s points will rise at Wednesday’s meeting. said a team of Citi strategists led by Andrew Hollenhorst.

However, stock prices at all-time highs and long-term real interest rates close to their all-time lows suggest that the market continues to assess a relatively benign scenario where inflation returns to its target without much monetary policy. more restrictive, analysts said in a note to clients. .

See: 5 things to watch out for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision on Wednesday

Raymond James CIO Adam told MarketWatch that the market can absorb a few rate hikes in 2022 and that he expects the S&P 500 to hit 5,050 next year. Adam said he favors cyclical betting in areas such as consumer discretionary, finance, industrials and energy, and he also likes mega-tech companies that are diversified and have strong earnings.

Treasury yields edged up after the PPI data was released, boosting financial stocks, while weighing on technology and other growth-oriented sectors.

Mixed messages continue to reign at the end of the year, said Lindsey Bell, chief funds and markets strategist at Ally Invest. A warmer-than-expected PPI rocked the market, especially tech stocks, this morning. Still, bond yields don’t seem to be concerned about persisting inflation, as the 10-year is 20 basis points below pre-Thanksgiving levels.

However, the yield curve, the differential between short-term and longer-term Treasuries was flattening, which usually indicates that investors are betting on upcoming economic weakness or even a recession.

Read: Fund managers rush for money ahead of Fed move

The Santa Claus rally anticipated by the market will depend on the Fed’s next steps, Robert Schein, chief investment officer of Blanke Schein Wealth Management, said in an interview on Tuesday. The markets are grappling with the uncertainty of Fed policy.

Investors may also want to see the Fed’s take on the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Faced with rising infections, California has become the latest state to re-impose indoor mask mandates, which come into effect Wednesday. A study released Tuesday by Discovery, South Africa’s largest health insurance provider, showed that two injections of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine offer 70% protection against hospitalizations.

Which companies are targeted?

Actions of Terminix Global Holdings Inc.

TMX,

+ 18.02%

jumped over 18% after agreeing to be bought out by rival pest control group Rentokil Initial PLC

RTO,

-12.30%

in one cash and stock transaction valued at $ 6.7 billion.

Neogen Corp.

NEOG,

+ 8.20%

rose 8.3% after the food safety industry confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it combines with a similar unit of 3M Company .MMM, -1.42% in a deal valued at $ 9.3 billion. 3M shares slipped 0.2%.

Actions of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-0.82%

fell 0.1%, after CEO Elon Musk sold more shares.

How are other assets traded?

The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.438%

rose 1.4 basis points to 1.437%. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

+ 0.26% ,

a measure of currency against half a dozen other currency units, rose 0.3%.

In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate CL00 crude,

-1.35%

for January delivery CLF22,

-1.35%

fell 0.8% to $ 70.73 a barrel.

GC00 gold futures,

-0.93%

for the February delivery GCG22,

-0.93%

fell 0.9% to $ 1,772.30 an ounce.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index,

-0.84%

fell 0.8%, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX index,

-0.18%

lost 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index SHCOMP,

-0.53%

fell 0.5%, while the Hang Seng HSI index,

-1.33%

fell 1.3% in Hong Kong. Chines CSI 300 000 300,

-0.67%

fell 0.7%. Japanese index Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.73%

fell 0.7%.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article.