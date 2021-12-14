The Cape Town Stock Exchange welcomes a ninth listing

It’s been a good week for the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE), which hosts its ninth listing. Join BizNews is the Managing Director of CTSE Eugene Booysen and Renier de Wit of Gaia Fund Managers. When asked why he chose CTSE over JSE, De Wit noted that the team and the exchange platform which he described as innovative make the Cape Town Stock Exchange the place to be. Jarryd neves

Eugene Booysen at the Cape Town Stock Exchange

The Government of the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town and Wesgro all agencies have massively welcomed [and] Made us feel very welcome in the mother city. Plus, judging by the number of requests and invites we’ve had, companies are ready to give us a helping hand. Everyone wants to try to get on board. I think they embraced the idea of ​​having a stock exchange and a debt exchange in the mother city. We will keep those promises and provide them with an exchange that will allow us to develop these businesses in the future.

On the Debt Exchange and the Debt Listing

This week, we listed our first formal listed debt. We started Capital Harvest, the problem is Capital One. It was an agricultural list and it was one of the mechanisms to replace the underlying Land Bank and some of the Land Bank failures around cooperative finance. We believe this is one of many in the near future and are looking to reduce our supply of listed debt. We obtained our free market license at the end of August, which allowed us to seize the business opportunity in space. We have a platform which makes it very simple and easy for the underlying issues and the underlying investors to participate in the platform.

Renier de Wit on the choice of CTSE

We have been working with Eugene and the Cape Town Stock Exchange team for over a year and a half. We made our first list with them Gaia Renewables 1 in October of last year. I have to say that if you are looking for a platform for exchange and a team of people who are open to innovative ideas, change the static and old way of doing things and able to consider different ways of doing things,[then] the Cape Stock Exchange is the place to be and it’s great to have them in the mother city as well.

On request and offer

Our specific goal at this point is to provide our investors with a platform, a listed preferred share in this case. It focuses specifically on pension funds and collective investment undertakings as well as high net worth individuals who may invest in the stock. It does not need to be traded daily. We are able to predict what the prices are and over time they will increase. Did not stop here. We do not stop at the first preferential action. There will be many more. Over time, we will have a platform that trades more regularly and others will hold these stocks for a long time.

On the underlying investment

Gaia Fibonacci Fiber REIT 1 is dedicated to investing in fiber networks. It is the infrastructure that mainly transports the optical fiber to the home. Were talking [right now] of the House. We know that without this fiber, we would not be able to communicate. The world has changed so much with Covid-19 and all the changes over the past two years. If you don’t have good connectivity at home, school, or office, you’re really going to be left behind. What we are doing is investing specifically in the networks, the new areas, the new residential subdivisions that we are unlocking here. We usually buy a network as soon as it’s established and we have a level of adoption we’re comfortable with.

On the investment case and returns

Gaias mainly focuses on a number of areas. First, we are an ESG investor. We are investors who seek to create a positive and lasting impact on South Africa and its people. This is our investment thesis; that we have a goal in terms of all the investments we make. Second, we are a strong team with experience who can act as active asset managers for our investors. We then offer diversified opportunities, alternative assets that are not in normal correlation with the market. They offer some protection against inflation. Ultimately, it’s about having a tax-efficient solution, [cohesive] structure, at competitive rates. This is our main thesis of what we want to do with this investment. Our investors [are] invest in preferred stocks. We will declare dividends to our investors; it is obviously a tax advantageous structure, so there is no tax within the REIT. This way we improve our returns and our goal is to return inflation plus 10% on our investments.

