Brazil’s only stock exchange, B3 to test crypto waters amid growing interest





Brazilian regulators have kept a soft stance when it comes to the crypto industry. Recently, several proposals were presented to the Congress of Brazil, aimed at clarifying the regulations in the crypto industry. Some of the suggestions have reportedly included tax exemptions on mining revolving cryptocurrencies, the monetary status of digital assets, and the role of the securities regulator as oversight of crypto. With this, crypto platforms have grown in the country. According to reports, the Bybit trading platform has now started offering “crypto rentals in the form of staking to Brazilian users.” Some time ago, Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoPago announced that it would offer crypto investments to its Brazilian customers. Cryptocurrencies in Brazil gained ground throughout the year with an estimated purchase of $ 4.27 billion worth of cryptocurrency by citizens. Earlier, Brazil’s central bank predicted that crypto investments could double by the end of the year. With these expectations, only Brazil’s B3 stock exchange is expected to would have enter the crypto market in the coming year. That being said, a digital asset ETF could also be on the cards, a local report Noted. The chairman of the company, Gilson Finkelsztain declared, “It is natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of crypto… It is not a crypto exchange, but to enter this market to provide services to crypto traders.” That said, another Brazilian company has plans to expand into “regulated markets”. One of the largest crypto brokerage firms in Brazil, 2TM’s Mercado Bitcoin SA is preparing for Enter more Latin American markets. Reports suggest that the SoftBank-backed company is considering markets like Mexico and Argentina for its crypto offerings. Here, it should be noted that Brazil is the country with the most crypto-recognition supporters in the region after El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy decision. Luiz Eduardo Abreu Haddad, community leader of the Cambiatus digital social currency platform hadnodded, In Brazil, more favorable regulations have attracted institutional investors and companies to the sector… ”

