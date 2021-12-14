DOE and DOT launch joint effort to build nationwide electric vehicle charging network





WASHINGTON DCU.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg today signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Energy and Transportation Office to support the deployment of 7.5 billion dollars of the presidential bipartite infrastructure law to create a national electric vehicle charging network that can build public confidence, with a focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach areas . It is a critical part of the president’s plan to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, tackle the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. , which will support the transition of the country’s transportation systems, which currently account for 29% of all carbon pollution in the United States, to electric vehicles and other zero-carbon technologies. We are embarking on a transformational path to modernize the way we travel in this country, ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to choose electric vehicles and spend less at the pump while making our air cleaner, saidSecretary GranholmOur two agencies will work together to make President Biden’s historic investments in bipartisan infrastructure law a reality, starting today with a joint project to build hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to tackle the crisis. climate and create jobs in manufacturing and construction at the same time. Transportation is responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions from all sectors of our economy – it can and therefore should be a big part of the solution to the climate crisis, saidSecretary Buttigieg. With this DOT and DOE announcement, we are taking a big step forward on the climate by helping to make the benefits of electric vehicles more accessible to all Americans. The Joint Office will help accelerate the efficient deployment of a national network of convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable charging stations. The Office will provide technical assistance to states and localities so that they can strategically build electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure. This assistance will include helping states develop comprehensive charging station network plans to guide implementation of the $ 7.5 billion program. Both agencies are responsible for implementing investments in zero-emission passenger vehicles, transit vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles that create cleaner, more affordable transportation options for all Americans. These investments support President Bidens.Executive Decreein August, setting a national target that half of all new vehicles sold in the United States will be electric by 2030. Much of the work of the Joint Energy and Transport Bureau will focus on the provisions of the bipartite infrastructure law for electric vehicle charging, including: Support the development of guidelines and standards for electric vehicle charging programs bipartite infrastructure laws.

Provide technical assistance to the state and localities to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and provide the necessary data and tools to help develop state charging plans for electric vehicles. Provide technical expertise and assistance to other transportation electrification programs. In response to the lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in traditionally underserved communities, the Joint Office will provide technical assistance and analytical support to States as they develop electric vehicle charging plans to ensure that this investment contributes to administrationsJustice Initiative40, which requires delivering at least 40% of the benefits of federal climate and clean energy investments to underserved communities.

