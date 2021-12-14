6 reasons the stock market may still stage a year-end rally despite recent volatility, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee





Cindy Ord / Getty Images Tom Lee of Fundstrat is steadfast in his view that the S&P 500 will recover until the end of the year.

But continued volatility resulting from a possible change in Fed policy has put that call in jeopardy.

These are the six reasons Lee still expects the S&P 500 to climb back to 4,800 in the next two weeks. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee doesn’t seem like he can take a break from his steadfast call that the S&P 500 could recover as much as 4% from current levels at 4,800 by the end of the year. And while the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 4,712 on Friday, the index then fell 2% so far this week, with investors worried about a possible Fed policy change announcement. at the Wednesday meeting. “No one wants to be a hero in front of the FOMC [meeting] and techniques suffered some damage. But the base scenario remains the YE rally, ”Lee said in a note on Tuesday. Investors have called the Fed’s hawkish policies, including potential interest rate hikes, the No.1 tail risk currently affecting stocks, according to the Bank of America survey of fund managers. Meanwhile, the bond market is currently anticipating three interest rate hikes for 2022, according to a note from JPMorgan. Three interest rate hikes would be a shock to investors who have been conditioned to wait only for easy monetary policies from the Fed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Lee, a potential hawkish pivot from the Fed on Wednesday is already embedded in the markets, and a record stock market rally could materialize in the next two weeks for these 6 reasons. “Seasonal positive.” According to LPL data, the S&P 500 averaged 1.5% in December, making it the third best month of the year for returns. In addition, the stock market generates a positive return 74% of the time in December, more than any month of the year. Finally, the “Gathering of Santa Claus” describes the seven trading days after Christmas that averaged 1.3% returns for the S&P 500, with a positive success rate of 78%. “Positioning data.” Investors and consumers are building up cash, according to various readings, including Bank of America’s recent survey of fund managers, with cash allocations reaching 5.1%, generating a tactical buy signal. A previous note from Lee pointed out more than $ 3 trillion in institutional cash left behind. “Negative feeling.” AAII’s most recent sentiment survey showed bullish responses well below its historical average, while bearish responses were close to their historical average. the CNN’s Fear and Greed Indicator is currently in Extreme Greed territory with a reading of 24. “Omicron could peak.” Any sign of an Omicron case spike in South Africa or the UK could ease investors worried about a possible resurgence of the pandemic. “The FDA could approve COVID-19 therapies. “ A final analysis of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill showed that it was 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations of COVID patients. Relieving the pressures of the US hospital system will help return to post-pandemic normalcy. The pill also showed effectiveness against the Omicron variant, and could receive emergency use authorization within a few weeks. “The Fed meeting will be in the rear view mirror.” Wednesday’s much-anticipated Fed meeting will soon be in the rearview mirror, and with three 2022 rate hikes already built into the markets, any accommodating tilt from President Powell could act as a catalyst for a rise in stock prices.

