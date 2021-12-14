Business
Covid-19 vaccinations in numbers in the United States and around the world
A year later, millions of people in the United States – and billions around the world – have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The pandemic is still with us. But vaccines have saved countless lives, reduced hospitalizations, and helped restore some normalcy to our social activities.
They have also been greeted with skepticism and fear by many who refuse to obtain them. Vaccination warrants have sparked protests, pitted companies against employees and complicated international travel.
And vaccine doses have gone disproportionately to the richest countries, leaving the poorest less protected.
As we celebrate one year of these vaccines, the world is fighting pandemic fatigue and threats of new variants. But hundreds of thousands of people still get vaccinated every day in the United States.
Here is an overview of the Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers:
At least 485 million
Almost 60% of the doses administered were Pfizer / BioNTech, while 38% were the Moderna vaccine. Less than 4% of the doses administered came from J&J.
At least 202 million
Immunization coverage in the United States is increasing by age group. More than 87% of older people are fully immunized, compared to less than 60% of adults under 25 and about half of adolescents 12 to 17 years old.
Racial disparities in immunization persist, but the gaps are not as wide as they were in the early months.
23.4%
The percentage of eligible people in the United States, including all adults and children aged 5 and over, who have not received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. This represents approximately 73 million people. The CDC notes that early doses may be overestimated in their data because records do not always include enough information to determine whether an injection was given as the first dose, second dose, or booster.
The use of vaccination varies considerably from state to state. More than three-quarters of Vermonters are fully vaccinated, for example, but there are still six states where less than half of residents are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming.
2 millions
The average number of doses administered each day in the United States.
During the first month of the vaccination campaign in the United States, less than a million doses on average were administered each day. This peaked at around 3.4 million doses per day in mid-April once eligibility expanded to all adults.
The pace of vaccinations dropped dramatically over the summer, but is picking up again, with boosters accounting for more than half of the doses given each day.
The daily rate of boosters has increased rapidly in recent weeks since the Omicron variant was identified.
16.7%
“After a short period of high demand, the rate of new vaccinations slowed considerably before the Thanksgiving holiday and has continued at a slower pace since,” the report said.
CDC data brings that figure closer to 19%, but the agency notes that early doses may be overestimated. About 10% of children in this age group are fully immunized, according to the CDC.
About 3 in 10
In recent months, the vaccination rate has slowed among adolescents aged 12 to 17, KFF said.
35%
The risk of hospitalization for pregnant women has skyrocketed since the Delta variant became predominant.
8.5 billion
The number of vaccines administered worldwide so far.
But despite international efforts, vaccine inequity remains a concern. The World Health Organization has pushed for equal access to vaccines between rich and poor countries, but richer countries still have a much higher vaccination rate.
47%
At least 65%
At least 8.35%
The percentage of people who are at least partially vaccinated in low-income countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Sudan, according to the UN. That’s about one in 12 people.
Almost 800,000
5.3 million
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/14/health/covid-vaccines-by-the-numbers-cec/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]