North American equity markets tumble as new inflation data raises Fed expectations
TORONTO North American equity markets continued to lose ground as new warm inflation data further raised expectations that central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, will accelerate the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
The United States reported on Tuesday that wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier.
It confirmed the existence of persistent inflation in the United States and raised bond rates.
“The market thinks central banks like the Fed and obviously the Bank of Canada will need to be a bit faster to remove the stimulus,” said Michael Greenberg, portfolio manager, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.
“And it’s hitting some of these higher valued sectors like tech, which have kind of really benefited from the low rate and very liquid environment.”
The S & P / TSX Composite Index ended the day 99.88 points lower at 20,648.57 after hitting an intraday low of 20,613.67.
In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Index lost 106.77 points to 35,544.18. The S&P 500 Index lost 34.88 points to 4,634.09, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 175.64 points to 15,237.64.
Technology lost 1.5% as shares in Nuvei Corp. and Shopify Inc. were down nine and 2.9%, respectively.
A stronger US dollar also helped weaken commodities, hurting the Canadian market.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.85 US cents against 78.18 US cents on Monday.
Energy was the TSX’s biggest lag, losing 1.6 percent to falling crude oil prices, pushing Crescent Point Energy Corp. down 5.9 percent.
The January crude oil contract was down 56 cents to US $ 70.73 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 4.7 cents to nearly US $ 3.75 per mmBTU.
Oil prices have fallen amid fears that the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 could slow the economic reopening and possibly reverse some steps, Greenberg said.
He pointed out that some companies were putting their return-to-work plans on hold and some travel plans were being canceled as the important holiday season approached.
“We’re in that downturn I think right now and it’s probably meeting expectations for the energy demand.”
Materials also fell, as metal prices fell.
The February gold contract was down US $ 16 to US $ 1,772.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.7 cents to nearly US $ 4.26 per ounce. delivered.
Three sectors were up that day, led by industrials, consumer staples and utilities.
Industrials rose, shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. rising 3.6 percent after the closing of a US $ 31 billion takeover of Kansas City Southern, which is now subject to US regulatory approval.
Market movements preceded the federal government’s release of its financial update.
Greenberg said he didn’t believe anticipation of the mini-budget would have affected the Toronto stock market.
“I’m still convinced that while the national and micro factors obviously have an effect on our market, we are quite indebted to the global factors that are at play. So I think to be honest the biggest driver sort of emanates from the United States with inflation and what potentially happens with the Fed tomorrow. “
Greenberg expects the Fed to step up its reduction in bond purchases to give it the opportunity to raise interest rates sooner if necessary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 14, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX: CPG, TSX: NVEI, TSX: SHOP, TSX: CP, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)
Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
