Vox-Group Nine agreement confirms the rise of digital media to survive reality

Consolidation of digital media companies shows no signs of slowing down. Vox Media is to acquire Group Nine Media, the publisher of sites like Thrillist, NowThis and Dodo, a move that would combine the brands into one of the biggest online publishers in the digital space. The agreement, first reported speak the Wall Street newspaper and confirmed shortly thereafter in a company-wide note sent by the CEO of Vox Media Jim bankoff, is expected to close early next year pending regulatory approval; the combined company would generate more than $ 700 million in revenue and more than $ 100 million in profit, according to the Newspaper.

The business rationale for this merger is to increase revenue, scale up, and combine these incredibly powerful and complementary portfolios, Bankoff told staff in his memo. The all-equity nature of the agreement would leave Groupe Neuf investors a 25% share in Vox Media; because Group Nines investors include Comcast and Vox Medias includes Discovery, Recodes Pierre Kafka points out that two of the world’s largest media companies could end up with stakes in the same digital media operation. Bankoff to lead the combined company, with CEO of Group Nine Ben Lerer assume the role of administrator within its board of directors. The pair appeared on CNBC on Tuesday, with Lerer saying the ladder is a path to optionality, enabling them to acquire more and profit from a market where it was difficult to be small.

Vox has grown steadily over the years, purchase New York Media (where I worked) and Epic in 2019 and, more recently, smaller properties such as cocktails site Punch and studio podcast Criminal productions. Group Nine, which itself was born out of a merger in 2016, had its own ambitions for expansion: it acquired PopSugar in 2019 and last year formed a SPAC, the route BuzzFeed took to go public and acquire Complex in order to ostensibly pursue others. While Group Nines’ deal with Vox Media apparently does not involve PSPC, it will carry over into the merger, according to Kafka. Bankoff told staff he has no plans to go public immediately, although Kafka notes that this is really the kind of deal you make before going public.

Bankoff is therefore in a better position to bring Vox Media to the stock market, just like its counterpart. Jonas Peretti, the CEO of BuzzFeed, did last week in a rocky but nevertheless a historic opportunity for digital media. BuzzFeeds’ public debut took place as it finalized the acquisition of Complex Networks. Peretti, who was talk since 2018 on the association of digital media companies and, earlier this year, finalized a deal for HuffPost, introduced the acquisition of Complex and the merger of PSPC as a way to thrive in the era of consolidation of media. Bankoff seemed to share this point of view, telling employees on Monday that together we will be an even stronger and more financially viable company, able to invest more in our products and our people and to be the clear leader of modern media. Vox Media has explored ways to raise funds to continue its growth, including the possibility of going public and may be able to pursue further acquisitions and a possible IPO following this merger, the Newspaper reports. BuzzFeeds own challenges given that becoming a public company can change Voxs’ calculation, however.

Whether or not Vox Media becomes the next major player to operate as a public company, its acquisition of Group Nine is just the last certificate the need to evolve to survive in an advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook. It’s not as if all of these companies combined are true competitors of Google or Facebook, Kafka writes. It’s just that having a bigger audience attracts more ad dollars, so for subscription businesses, bigger businesses have more to sell.

