Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,648.57, down 99.88 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 30.17 on 8.1 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Down 78 cents, or 24.8%, to $ 2.36 on 7.8 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 50.75 on 7.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 15.14 on seven million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 5.9%, to $ 6.07 on 5.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 21 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 23.88 on 5.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up $ 3.27 or 3.6 percent to $ 93.54. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kansas City Southern and placed the shares of the US railroad in a voting trust while the US Surface Transportation Board reviews the deal. The trust allows KCS shareholders to be paid while ensuring the railroad operates independently until the U.S. regulator renders its decision on the deal valued at $ 31 billion, including the takeover. charge of $ 3.8 billion in debt. Upon completion of the acquisition, KCS shareholders will receive 2.884 CP shares and $ 90 in cash for each KCS common share held and $ 37.50 in cash for each KCS preferred share held. CP said the combination with KCS will create the only single line railway connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Canadian Railroad expects the STB’s review to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year. He said the expected benefits of the combination will not be realized until the US regulator approves the deal. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Down 12 cents or 9.8 percent to $ 1.11. Hexo Corp. said it lost $ 116.9 million in the first quarter as the cannabis company announced a new strategic plan to cut costs, streamline operations and improve growth. The loss for the Gatineau, Quebec company was 46 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to a loss of $ 4.2 million or four cents per share during the year. same period a year earlier. It happened as the company reorganized its operations and leadership after Hexo co-founder and CEO Sébastien St-Louis and COO Donald Courtney left the company. in October. A few days later, St-Louis was replaced by Scott Cooper, who ran Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo that produces Little Victory, Mollo and Veryvell beverages. Cooper unveiled a plan that aims to reduce production costs, streamline the organizational structure of the company, achieve cost synergies through acquisitions and plant closures, and focus on revenue management through disciplined pricing and accelerate growth through market share gains. Roots Corp. (TSX: ROOT). Up 23 cents or 7.7 percent to $ 3.22. Clothing retailer Roots Corp. said it earned $ 10.8 million in its most recent quarter, up from $ 10.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The company said earnings were 25 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended October 30, compared to earnings of 24 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for what was the company’s third quarter totaled $ 76.3 million, up from $ 72.9 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Roots says it gained 28 cents per share in the quarter, compared to adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share and $ 77.8 million in revenue. , according to financial market data company Refinitiv. Roots chief executive Meghan Roach said the company is well positioned to take advantage of the fourth quarter holiday season and is ready to meet consumer demand with healthy inventory levels in-store and online. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

