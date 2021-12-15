Wall Street closes lower after latest inflation report





Stocks fell widely on Wall Street on Tuesday as new data showing inflation is still high sheds light on the actions the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.7%, adding to its losses a day earlier. Almost 70% of the companies in the benchmark fell, led by technology stocks. Only stocks in the financial sector recorded a gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, while the high-tech Nasdaq composite slipped 1.1%. Small business stocks fell more than the overall market, closing down 1%. The sell-off came as investors received yet another update on the continued rise in inflation. The Labor Department reported that prices at the wholesale level jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department’s producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers. Companies have been grappling with supply chain issues and higher costs for months. This has been a major concern for investors as large corporations pass these costs on to consumers, who have so far absorbed higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer goods. The Labor Department said on Friday that consumer prices jumped 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

The disheartening reports on inflation precede the Federal Reserve’s final two-day meeting this year, which began on Tuesday. What does the Fed do with this data? said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. This is what investors are positioning themselves today. The S&P 500 lost 34.88 points to 4,634.09. The index hit an all-time high on Friday, when it closed its biggest weekly gain since February. The index is up 23.4% since the start of the year. The Dow Jones lost 106.77 points to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq lost 175.64 points to 15,237.64. The Russell 2000 gave up 20.85 points to 2,159.65. The Federal Reserve should accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures in the face of rising inflation. Specifically, he plans to speed up the process of reducing bond purchases, which has helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and the economy in general. Beyond that, investors are watching the central bank for any statements on how quickly it could raise interest rates in 2022.

Rising inflation and the Fed’s intention to ease its economic support are the main reasons for market instability at large, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. The reality of less cash next year is sinking and it’s causing massive sell-offs of dynamic, mostly overvalued stocks, he said. Tech stocks led the market pullback on Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.3% and Adobe slipped 6.6% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500. Anytime you think the Fed might raise interest rates more than what’s valued in the market, those sectors become weak in the near term, Hainlin said. A mix of retailers and several large communications companies also fell. Lowes Cos. fell 1.9% and Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 1.3%.

Bond yields edged up. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.42% to 1.44%. This has helped banks make gains as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.8% and Bank of America rose 1.3%. Energy stocks fell on the back of a 0.8% drop in the price of US crude oil. Hess fell 0.8%. Wall Street is also keeping a close watch on any news of the latest variant of the coronavirus which is spreading rapidly in Britain and some other areas. It appears to cause less severe illness than previous versions of the coronavirus, according to an analysis of data from South Africa. The Pfizers vaccine appears to offer less defense against infection but still offers good protection against hospitalization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/dec/14/u-s-stocks-fall-after-jump-in-wholesale-prices-last-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos