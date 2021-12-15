A Biden plan for the prices? No thanks

When asked about his plan for a dangerous opponent, boxer Mike Tyson once said: Everyone has a plan until they get a punch in the mouth. President Biden has proposed various plans to fight inflation.

Prices rise when goods become scarce or the money supply grows rapidly. The pandemic-induced blockages in the supply chain caused the shortage; the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply by more than 40% in the past two years alone. After spending months viewing inflation as transitory, the administration is now taking it seriously.

But American consumers have been struck by dizzying combinations of rights and lefts. Rights arise from real shortages or surpluses. Prices are signals wrapped in incentives. Sofas, cars, and Christmas presents are expensive because shipping and transportation are months behind schedule. Attempts at price management that do not alleviate the underlying scarcity are worse than doing nothing. The left coup is the prospect of an economic plan made up of taxes, subsidies, price controls and attempts to manage shortages.

Economists across the ideological spectrum agree that the government’s plans to manage prices have not worked. But the idea lives on, with the hope that this time around will be different. In the 1970s, when a federal council was organized to manage price increases, the results were massive profits for a few companies and loss of jobs and consumer choice for the middle class. Any plan by the Biden administration to control prices would conflict with a key progressive initiative to raise workers’ wages. Keeping wages low while recruiting millions of workers for the holiday shopping season is the implicit goal Mr Biden has set for his anti-inflation plan.

On the money supply front, the Fed is making noise to forgo aggressive expansion. But one CNBC Report estimated that more than $ 5,000 billion in cash is in company coffers and bank accounts. Middle-class savers who held cash will actually see its value eroded by a middle-class tax, which progressives have promised not to lift. Some rich people will invest their money in real estate, which will exacerbate the housing shortage.

Whatever you think of Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure initiative, its timing is unfortunate. It will be strongly expansionary on the fiscal front, with new demands in the labor markets trying to find workers. All that money from the Fed’s monetary expansion is ready to be spent. Mr. Bidens’ Build Back Better plan would make these problems worse by pumping trillions of dollars into the economy.

Things aren’t so bad yet that a plan can’t make them worse. In one recent paper for the Law and Economics Center at George Mason University, I evaluated a price management policy, a top-down approach led from Washington. I have found that such plans are thwarted by information problems (officials do not know enough to direct resources or decide prices) and incentive problems (the power to decide which prices will be allowed to increase, and which ones will be kept low, will be corrupted by politics).

Were already stuck with supply chain bottlenecks and too much money. A government tariff plan can only make matters worse. Isn’t that a punch in the mouth?

Mr. Munger is Professor of Political Science and Economics at Duke University and Research Fellow at the George Masons Law and Economics Center.