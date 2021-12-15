Philadelphia Businesses Prepare for Vaccination Mandates

If you are visiting Philly next month, bring your vaccination record. You’ll need it to enter bars, restaurants, arenas and more as part of the city’s new vaccination mandate.
Phillys vax’s requirement begins January 3, the day before President Joe BidenWider rules on vaccines are expected to come into force. There is still uncertainty about the future of federal mandates, frustrating some local businesses.
Of course, many companies have already required vaccination on their own. If you are one of them, email me here and let me know how customers and employees have responded.
The Phillys vaccine mandate will generally apply anywhere you can eat together indoors, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Monday. This includes cafes, food halls, cinemas and bowling alleys. A full list of affected or exempt companies is available here.
These companies have a few weeks to prepare for execution. But companies with more than 100 workers have already braced for mandates, following Bidens’ order last month. Almost 80% of private sector workers in the Philadelphia area, or 1.8 million employees, would fall under the Biden mandate, according to an analysis by my colleague Bob Fernandez.
But Bidens’ rules are still being challenged in court, putting everything on hold. Most legal experts expect the lawsuits to block the federal mandate will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court of the United States. It won’t happen anytime soon.
Closure of hospitals: Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals will close, leaving thousands of people in Chester County without emergency care nearby.
Holiday crooks: Online shopping scams have worsened during the pandemic. Many of them are from Facebook and Instagram, which serve ads for fake stamps and other bogus products.
Speaking of scams: As consumers flock to live events, they could fall into the trap of paying more for tickets on resale sites, even for events that are not sold out.
Fight against crime: A Northeast Philly’s anti-theft program promises an inexpensive solution to a costly problem, the surge in catalytic converter theft.
Mea culpa: Vanguard will change a popular medical benefit for retirees and employees, instead of removing it entirely.
Travel reform: The Pennsylvania State Employee Pension Fund has revised its staff travel rules and will no longer allow hedge funds and outside companies to book flights and hotels.
Young entrepreneur: Trey Brown, 15, opened malls in King of Prussia and the Washington area after launching his clothing line, Spergo, in Philadelphia hair salons.
Future of work: Working from home could change the economic outlook for Philadelphia. Millennials hold the key.