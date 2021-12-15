Stock futures open slightly higher ahead of Fed decision

Stock futures edged higher on Tuesday night as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy decision of 2021 and weighed the potential central bank response to persistent inflationary pressures.

S&P 500 contracts rose. The blue chip index closed Tuesday’s session in the red for a second straight session, with tech stocks leading the way down. The Nasdaq ended the session down more than 1%.

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday. Many market participants expect the Fed to speed up the withdrawal of its stimulus programs in times of crisis, as the economic recovery strengthens and inflation spikes suggest that the central bank has room for improvement. more hawkish policy. Last week’s consumer price index showed that the fastest rise in consumer prices in the United States since 1982 from one year to the next. And on Tuesday, the United States’ producer price index jumped the largest on record, rising 9.6% year-over-year.

Specifically, many investors predict that the Fed will step up the pace of scaling back its asset purchase program, which has been carried out at a rate of $ 120 billion per month in treasury bills and asset-backed securities. agency mortgages from the start of the pandemic until November. Last month, the Fed began cutting those purchases by $ 15 billion and announced a further reduction of $ 15 billion for December.

“We don’t think the Fed is really going to have any surprises for the markets tomorrow. They’re probably going to announce that they’re going to… step up the tapering, and that they’ll probably finish this by March. But we think they’re going to be. leave a lot of flexibility to raise interest rates, ”Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. She added that she expects just one interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in the second half of next year.

Other experts, however, expect interest rates to take off faster, which can be reflected in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) updated summary of economic projections on Wednesday.

“The announcement of a faster reduction after [Wednesday’s] The FOMC meeting is a done deal; we would be amazed by anything other than a plan to complete asset purchases by the end of March at the latest, “Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note on Tuesday. that the Fed stick to its $ 90 billion purchase plan in its asset purchase program this month, before doubling the rate of cut from its current $ 15 billion per month from January.

“That would mean purchases would drop to $ 60 billion in January, $ 30 billion in February and zero in March, leaving the door open for a rate hike this month if the inflation outlook does not improve. , via a clear and sustained increase in the active population. participation rate “, he added.

A number of strategists have noted that trading activity over the past few sessions and weeks mirrored market prices from a more hawkish Fed. Software and other growth names were among the biggest laggards in major indices during Tuesday’s session.

“When you anticipate higher interest rates, growth stocks or long-term growth stocks are definitely the hardest hit,” Art Hogan, chief national markets strategist, told Yahoo Finance. Live Tuesday. “When you do that net present value calculation with a higher interest rate, that implied multiple or multiple assigned to the growth names comes into play. So a lot of that has been factored in. When you think about it. at some of those names and real momentum for the growth of names and risky assets, they’ve seen a lot of carnage. “

“What the market is trying to tell us here is that when you set your asset allocation plan for next year, you want to have a barbell approach with growth on one side, you want to have these. growth names that are actually valued at a multiple of earnings, not a multiple of income or a multiple of cash flow or a multiple of sales, ”he added.“ We expect 2022 to be a lot like 2021, where you really want to have a balance of growth and value. “

