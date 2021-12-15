Pfizer: Final data on Covid-19 pills for high-risk adults strong against hospitalization and death





Pfizer hopes to eventually make the pills, under the name Paxlovid, available to people to take at home before they get sick enough to go to hospital. Paxlovid is a combination of a new antiviral drug called nirmatrelvir and an older one called ritonavir.

After a month’s follow-up, the study found five hospitalizations and no deaths among 697 people who received the drug within the first three days of symptoms. Among 682 who received the placebo, 44 ​​were hospitalized, of which 9 died. Not all adults in this study were vaccinated.

If administered within the first five days of symptoms, the efficacy was similar: 88%. These results stand up to a similar ad from the company last month, when all data had not yet been entered.

The research also showed “an approximately 10-fold decrease in viral load on day 5, compared to placebo,” the statement said.

“This highlights the potential of the treatment candidate to save the lives of patients around the world, whether or not they have been vaccinated,” Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla said in a statement on Tuesday. “Emerging variants of concern, such as Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus, and we are confident that, if licensed or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help. to quell the pandemic. “ The company says it expects the drug to retain activity against variants like Omicron – and it appears to do so in lab tests – because the drug blocks an enzyme involved in viral replication. This is different from the spike protein on the surface of the virus, whose numerous mutations have heightened global concern around the variant. Pfizer has announced that it has shared this latest data with the United States Food and Drug Administration as part of its pending emergency use authorization request. “The full study data is expected to be released later this month and submitted for a peer-reviewed publication,” the Pfizer statement added. No date has been set by the FDA advisory committee that should weigh on the treatment. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC’s Today on Tuesday that treatment could be “another great tool in our toolkit,” but pointed out that getting vaccinated and boosted was still the best protection against Covid-19. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that it was “potentially a lifeline” for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people “because, as we know , even vaccinated people who are in a higher risk group, the elderly or those with underlying conditions, can have serious illness leading to hospitalization. “ According to the company, a separate, ongoing study also found that Paxlovid may reduce hospitalizations when given to adults who are not at high risk, which includes a mix of unvaccinated adults and vaccinated people with minus a risk factor for serious illness. The latest data shows 10 hospitalizations in the placebo group, compared to three among those receiving Paxlovid, with each group comprising almost 430 people. However, the study was primarily designed to look at the drug’s ability to improve all symptoms for four consecutive days – a endpoint that the drug did not meet compared to the placebo group. No deaths occurred in this study. Between 20% and 25% of the treatment and placebo groups in each study experienced adverse events, the majority of which were mild. In the study of high-risk adults, people who received the drug were less likely to have a serious adverse event or to stop taking the drug for these reasons. A month ago, the Biden administration announcement he would buy 10 million courses of treatment for 5.295 billion dollars. If they are authorized by the FDA, the first courses could be given by the end of the year, he said at the time. A five-day course of Paxlovid consists of three tablets administered twice a day. Paxlovid isn’t the only antiviral pill in the pipeline for FDA clearance. Merck’s drug molnupiravir was strongly recommended by FDA advisers in a 13-10 vote in late November after data showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% in high risk adults. That figure was lower than an earlier analysis suggesting that number could be around 50%. The FDA has not announced whether it will authorize the treatment. Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is the only antiviral drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of Covid-19. It is given intravenously, not as a pill that can be taken at home.

CNN’s Amanda Sealy and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

