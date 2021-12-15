Pre-marketing actions: the travel industry is once again affected. Can it take it?





“We have seen a slight fluctuation in bookings,” Nick Calio of the Airlines for America lobby said at an industry press briefing on Monday.

What’s happening: The S&P 500 finished last week at a record close. But the actions of hotels, tour operators and airlines that needed emergency funding to get through previous waves of Covid-19 remain vulnerable to Omicron fears.

American Airlines AAL Carnival Society CCL Marriott International TUE Actions offell 5% on Monday, as did the cruise linefell more than 4%.

These stocks have seen significant movements in both directions in recent weeks. But industry executives are making it clear that stricter government rules around travel, along with customer concerns, are having an impact.

Ryanair RYAAY In a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the managing directors of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic,and easyJet said the “random and disproportionate” travel restrictions risked “leaving permanent scars” on the industry. They are urging the government to end all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers. Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, told a press briefing last week that when new variants are discovered airlines suffer the brunt of the economic damage. He pointed to “capacity reductions following the new travel restrictions which were introduced recently”. “We cannot continue to shut down aviation and shut down economies when in reality it does not provide any measure to restrict the transmission of the virus and, more importantly, it causes enormous damage to the industry. “said Walsh. An unprecedented drop in passenger numbers due to the pandemic has resulted in nearly $ 700 billion in lost revenue for airlines, according to an assessment released last week by the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization . Some businesses will need help weathering yet another hard blow. Take Virgin Atlantic. Billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines said Monday they were pumping 400 million ($ 530 million) into the carrier, which does not expect to return to “sustainable profitability” until 2023. And yet: There are signs that despite the uncertainty, passengers tired of Covid are determined to keep flying, which may limit the impact. The United States Transportation Security Administration is bracing for a passenger crash during the holidays. About 2.1 million people passed airport security checks last Sunday. Energy stocks among the biggest winners of the year U.S. oil prices started in 2021 at just under $ 50 a barrel. They are now trading north of $ 70 and hit $ 85 in October, a seven-year high. It should come as no surprise then that US energy stocks are among the biggest gainers in the market this year, reports my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica. Devon Energy DVN Running the Numbers: Oil and Gas Exploration Companyis the best performing stock on the S&P 500 through Monday, posting gains of nearly 180%. Oil Marathon MPC Diamondback Energy CROC andare up more than 100%. APA, the parent company of oil giant Apache, and ConocoPhillips also nearly doubled. As long as crude prices remain between $ 60 and $ 80 a barrel, oil inventories are also expected to remain strong in 2022, according to Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network. ExxonMobil XOM Chevron CVX But in the longer term, they could face problems, with investors weighing on the viability of oil investments as the energy transition accelerates. Large companies likeand, which are up 50% and 37% respectively this year, continue to struggle against skeptical shareholders worried about their strategies. Watch this space: The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases will reduce demand for oil by 100,000 barrels per day, while production in the United States, as well as in countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, would pick up. This could continue to drive down crude prices. But the outlook largely depends on the severity of the Omicron variant and the reaction of governments. The market, according to the IEA, remains in a “feverish state”. Apple on the verge of becoming the world’s largest $ 3 trillion company Apple AAPL A few solid trading sessions, andcould become the first publicly traded company to land a $ 3 trillion market value The latest: Apple shares fell 2% on Monday, ending the session at $ 175.74. But they remain a striking distance from what is needed to cross the $ 3 trillion threshold. The magic number? $ 182.85. Remember: Apple’s market value first crossed the $ 1,000 billion mark in August 2018 and topped $ 2,000 billion in August 2020. He hasn’t lost momentum. Apple shares have risen more than 32% this year alone. The company has benefited from surging demand for its new iPhone 13, with customers upgrading their devices, as well as subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV +, and iCloud. Sales jumped nearly 30% to over $ 83 billion in Apple’s last quarter, which ended in September. The company also has $ 191 billion in cash. On the radar: Apple could have some company in the $ 3 trillion club soon. Microsoft, in the process of catching up, is now worth nearly $ 2.6 trillion. Following The U.S. Producer Price Index for November, a measure of inflation, is posted at 8:30 a.m. ET. Coming tomorrow: What steps will the Federal Reserve take to curb price hikes as it wraps up its December meeting?

