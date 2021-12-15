DiDi Global De-listed: What’s Next for U.S. Investors?

DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI)China’s largest rideshare company plans to delist its shares New York Stock Exchange and pursue a new listing in Hong Kong. The announcement, which comes less than six months after DiDi’s IPO, should come as no surprise to investors.

Chinese regulators had previously forced the country’s app stores to shut down DiDi’s apps shortly after its IPO due to vague cybersecurity and data privacy concerns. They also released new guidelines that will force DiDi and other ridesharing companies to earn lower commissions, offer better wages and benefits to their drivers, and limit their use of personal data.

DiDi likely believes delisting its U.S. stocks and re-listing them in Hong Kong will appease Chinese regulators and allow it to revive its apps. But how will this brutal move affect U.S. investors, many of whom are likely to own shares of a shabby stock that has fallen 50% below its IPO price? Let’s compare the three most likely outcomes.

1. Become private at a price lower than its IPO price

In recent years, many Chinese companies that initially went public in the United States have gone private before going public again on Chinese stock exchanges at much higher valuations. Transactions could not be blocked as management controlled most of the votes, and US investors were often forced to sell their shares at large discounts.

The CEO, President and Senior Vice President of DiDi hold a combined voting stake of 51.9%. In theory, these three executives could pull DiDi with a low bid, kick US investors out of the way, and start over in Hong Kong.

2. Fall back on an OTC exchange

A less painful option would be for DiDi to list its shares on an over-the-counter (OTC) market. That’s what Lucky coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) made after he was struck off the Nasdaq Last June. Luckin’s stock had fallen below $ 2 a share at the time after its fabricated sales numbers were exposed, but it is now trading at around $ 13.

Therefore, switching to an over-the-counter exchange would not necessarily be a death sentence for DiDi’s shares. In addition, other Chinese tech giants, Tencent among them, still trade their unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on over-the-counter exchanges.

However, we have to remember that when US regulators forced major Chinese telecommunications companies to delist their shares due to national security concerns earlier this year, they also banned them from switching to OTC exchanges. They also banned US citizens from owning the Hong Kong-based stocks.

Since Chinese regulators also believe national security is an issue for DiDi, they likely won’t let it go over-the-counter like Luckin did and remain easily accessible to U.S. investors. Instead, they will likely request an exclusive return to Hong Kong before restoring its applications in China.

3. Exchange ADR shares for HK shares

In its press release, DiDi claims that its ADR shares “will be convertible into freely tradable shares” in Hong Kong after it goes public.

However, many American brokerages, including Morgan stanley‘s E * Trade and Robinhood Markets – do not offer access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors will need to open an account at a brokerage with access to Hong Kong, transfer their shares, and then pay for a conversion of their ADRs to Hong Kong shares.

There is also the issue of further government intervention. If China still has national security concerns over DiDi, then China could reject its Hong Kong re-listing offer and force it to re-list its shares on a mainland exchange that foreign investors cannot access so easily. . If that happens, DiDi could back down and try to privatize at a discount – which would be the worst-case scenario for US investors who bought the stock at its IPO price.

Do investors always have to keep their DiDi shares?

Investors in DiDi may be reluctant to sell their shares at their current discounted prices as the stock is now trading below its estimated revenue this year. However, the stock is expected to stay cheap for a very long time.

Even if DiDi pulls its shares off the NYSE and puts them back on the stock market in Hong Kong, it still has to revive its domestic applications, push back its competitors while facing stricter regulations and prepare for a big antitrust fine.

If DiDi stands up to all of these challenges, its stock could recover. However, I’m still not optimistic about DiDi’s future, and there are plenty of better tech stocks to buy in this wobbly, inflation-stricken market.