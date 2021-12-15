Stock market today: technology tumbles another weak day for stocks





The market slumped again on Tuesday ahead of tomorrow’s conclusion of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with tech stocks showing the biggest weakness. The Labor Department delivered another sign of spike in inflation today, announcing that wholesale prices jumped 9.6% year-on-year in November. That number was ahead of economists’ expectations of 9.2% and marked the fastest rate since the department began keeping tabs in November 2010. Several experts believe that anything but guarantees, the Fed will announce a faster reduction in asset purchases, which in turn raises fears that interest rate hikes will soon follow. “Our baseline scenario is for the Fed to double its rate of QE reduction, which in theory would put the March meeting on the line for the policy rate take-off,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We also expect the Fed’s midpoint ‘points’ to show rate hikes earlier in 2022, with likely two hikes next year.” “Still, bond yields do not seem to be concerned about the persistence of inflation as the 10-year rate [Treasury] is 20 basis points below pre-Thanksgiving levels, ”notes Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally Invest. the predictor of inflation and Fed policy will be the job market. “

Still, the news weighed on the rate-sensitive tech sector (-1.6%), as did a rating from JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty, which downgraded its rating to Adobe (ADBE, -6.6%), Zscaler (ZS, -7.8%) and datadog (DDOG, -6.5%), among other software values. Microsoft (MSFT, -3.3%) and intuition (INTU, -4.4%) also weighed on the sector. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. All of this places the greatest burden on the Nasdaq composite, which was down 1.1% to 15,237. S&P 500 fell a more modest 0.8% to 4,634, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average escaped with a mere drop of 0.3% to 35,544. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 sank again, down 1.0% to 2,159.

Beyond the meat (BYND) jumped 9.3% after Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery moved the title up to Neutral from Underweight, Hold and Sell equivalents, respectively. The move as Lavery expects the plant-based protein maker to launch its McPlant burger currently being tested at eight McDonald's (MCD) sites across the United States from March, which is earlier than foreseen. Neither Beyond Meat nor McDonald's commented.

MGM Resorts International(MGM) gained 2.2% after the casino operator announced it was selling its Mirage casino operations on the Las Vegas Strip to Hard Rock International for around $ 1.1 billion. The sale is expected to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory approval.

Diversified portfolios for very low prices Coming Up is a holiday tradition in which people from all walks of this great country participate each year: Getting their investing lives in order. The end of the year is a popular time for people to reassess their portfolios, especially 401 (k) 'ers who tend to check in once a year, hence our 401 (k) fund series. , which reviews major fund families like Fidelity and Vanguard that have loads of products that are popular retirement plan funds. But other fund families are also worth watching, especially if you're investing in a brokerage, IRA, or other vehicle where you can access mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). . Today we take a look at major funds from Charles Schwab, a provider that has made a name for itself in recent years for its ultra-competitive low costs. Read on as we highlight 10 names that look like they're designed to handle what 2022 has to offer.

