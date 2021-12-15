Business
Provinces order Clearview AI to stop using facial recognition without consent
Three provincial privacy watchdogs have ordered facial recognition company Clearview AI to stop collecting, using and disclosing images of people without their consent.
Privacy authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec are also requiring the US firm to delete images and biometric data collected without the permission of individuals.
The binding orders released Tuesday follow a joint investigation by the three provincial authorities with the office of Federal Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien.
Watchdogs discovered in February that Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology was leading to mass surveillance of Canadians and violated federal and provincial privacy laws.
They said the New York-based company’s scratching of billions of images of people on the internet to help police forces, financial institutions and other customers identify people was a gross violation of privacy rights. Canadians.
Orders from provincial authorities on Tuesday also force Clearview AI to stop offering its facial recognition services in all three provinces. Clearview has not provided service to clients in Canada since the summer of 2020, but has hinted that it may return.
Therrien’s office lacks order-making powers similar to those of the provinces, which has sparked calls over the years to update outdated federal privacy legislation.
“We welcome these important steps taken by our provincial counterparts,” Therrien said in a statement. “Although Clearview ceased offering its services in Canada during the investigation, it refused to cease the collection and use of data from Canadians or to remove images already collected.
Privacy watchdogs call on provincial governments to strengthen their laws
The company told British Columbia’s Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy in May that it was “simply impossible” to identify whether the people in the photos were in Canada when the image was taken. been taken or whether they were Canadian citizens or residents.
In response, McEvoy pointed to Clearview’s intention, declared in U.S. legal proceedings, to limit the collection and use of personal information in the state of Illinois.
In its Tuesday order, McEvoy dismissed the company’s “mere claim that it cannot comply” and concluded that it had the means and the capacity to severely limit, if not eliminate, the collection, use and disclosure of the personal information of British Columbians.
“In other words, it’s not about not being able to but not doing it.”
Doug Mitchell, an attorney for the company, said Clearview AI is a search engine that only collects public data, much like large companies do, including Google, which is licensed to operate in Canada.
Since Clearview does not currently operate in Canada, the company believes the orders exceed the powers of provincial privacy commissioners and are unnecessary, Mitchell said Tuesday.
“Restricting the free flow of publicly available information along the lines proposed by the Privacy Commissioners would be contrary to Canada’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression.
Clearview AI has left the Canadian market, but the problem created by its business model remains, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said, applauding the provincial crackdown.
The company owns and still uses millions of photos of people in Canada, which it continues to sell to law enforcement agencies around the world, the Civil Liberties Association said.
“This potentially leaves all Canadian residents who have ever posted photos online to a wide range of popular online platforms in a perpetual police queue,” the association added.
“We are deeply concerned that inconsistencies in privacy laws mean millions more in other Canadian jurisdictions are still not protected by this ordinance. “
The association claims that not only is facial recognition a dangerous form of mass surveillance, it is fundamentally flawed given the inaccuracies in the technology that can effectively discriminate against people who are not white.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
