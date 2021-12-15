The havoc unfolds beneath the surface of the stock market

(Bloomberg) – It’s been two weeks since Jerome Powell surprised traders when he said the Federal Reserve was considering ending its economic stimulus package more quickly. For stock traders who have spent nearly two years navigating a must-see market, the race has turned bumpy.

Major averages are more volatile, squeezed by anxiety about future politics and the rapidly spreading omicron variant. While dip buyers limited the overall damage, bouts of unease intensified. The Nasdaq 100 fell seven times in 13 sessions – and every time it fell, the loss was more than 1%.

Under the surface of the markets, the victims are piling up. The new Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME ticker), which bets on the favorites of day traders, has fallen every day since its launch on Wednesday and is down 13%. A fund that tracks newly listed companies is down 11% in December, while a Special Purpose Acquisition Company Index, or SPAC, is down 8%. And Bitcoin, the centerpiece of meme culture and speculative investing, is down about 30% from its all-time highs reached just a month ago.

Last week we saw the euphoria over the slightly positive omicron news and set new records, said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer at AlphaTrAI. Then, as with a holiday hangover, investors woke up on Monday remembering that there was indeed a Fed meeting this week and that it would likely be hawkish. His companies’ algorithms have moved between net-long and net-short throughout this volatile period and ultimately took a short stance in major tech before the market opened on Tuesday.

Volatility was on full display on Tuesday, a day before the Fed’s last policy decision of the year. The Nasdaq 100 sank more than 2% low to erase more than half in the last hour of trading. The selloff started early, after another report showing skyrocketing inflation sank some of the stock market’s most expensive pockets.

Companies that thrived in the foreclosure environment last year are among this year’s biggest losers. Peloton Interactive Inc. is down more than 70%, while Zoom Video Communications Inc. is down about half in 2021. Lemonade Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are also each down more than 50%.

The so-called diamond-hand investors, the retail traders who held their own when their favorites like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. began to falter, weren’t as successful. AMC has plunged 60% from its June high. GameStop Corp. has fallen 50% since then.

Diamond hands cooled down and put on mittens, Gokhman said. No one seems to buy the dip on stonk memes and so, without heaving, they fall with the grace of an icicle caught in a gust of winter winds. As for the Fed, Powell will reiterate what he said in the testimony. More from Mr. Dove Guy.

Here’s what other investors and strategists are thinking as Powell prepares to take the lectern one final time this year:

JoAnne Feeney, Partner at Advisors Capital Management:

Powell’s main concern will be convincing the markets that the Fed has the tools to bring inflation down and signaling a faster decline will be key. But he will also try to reassure investors that the move will not jeopardize the continued recovery of production and real economic activity, and he will likely cite some improvement in employment and bottlenecks. of the supply chain to support this view. The Fed must ensure that it maintains its credibility by acting aggressively to reverse the trend of inflation.

Adam Phillips, Managing Director of Portfolio Strategy at EP Wealth Advisors:

Investors are now focusing on how the Fed will thread the needle to apply the brakes without stalling the economy. They were about 2% below the S&P 500 record high, but the large index hides some interesting developments below the surface. It is not lost on us that commodities and utilities are the best performing sectors so far in December. The fact that the commodities outperform the discretionary sector on an equal weight basis is also worth watching.

Emily Roland, Co-Head of Investment Strategy at John Hancock Investment Management:

The Fed holds the keys to this cycle. If they act quickly to crush inflation, they can risk shortening the cycle. If they decide they can be a bit more patient – which I think seems increasingly difficult – they have the option of extending that cycle. Were planning for hawkish movements next year.

Drew Matus, Chief Market Strategist for MetLife Investment Management:

I want to see in regards to the Fed funds rate changes – which I think the Fed is going to signal are going to go through more than once in 2022 – if they signal more than that. Are we past the moderates? Did we go straight into a much more hawkish position? If we see this jump, it suggests that the Fed feels it might be a little late. It will make people nervous and move them to a riskier setting.

Kevin Gordon, Senior Investment Research Specialist at Charles Schwab:

The idea that markets have been resilient this year hasn’t quite been true – what you just have to do is pull it off a layer and you can see it. We were approaching a really crucial point. It probably won’t be that clear until we get more clarity on the inflation picture, heading into the first quarter, and then into the second quarter.

Brian Nick, Chief Investment Strategist at Nuveen:

The risk of Fed tightening – which gets worse every time we get a high inflation figure, like the producer prices we got this morning – and then omicron, which is completely unrelated, these two things are wreaking havoc with the day-to-day market. But it was impressive to see that we were back on historic highs on Friday. Weren’t that far – so there’s still a lot of resilience, there’s still a feeling investors still don’t know where to go if it’s not a large US cap.

