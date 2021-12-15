Generation Bio shares halved as hemophilia gene therapy hunt returns to square one





Generation Bios’ actions were briefly halted Tuesday morning when data was released on mice that complicated its search for a viable target for hemophilia A to be taken clinically. Biotech, which entered the public markets with an IPO that had product of $ 230 million in June 2020, announced in a Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that data from early preclinical studies in mice did not translate into non-human primates. This one is in the weeds, but Generation’s previous research in mouse models found their candidate exhibited an average human factor VIII expression peak of 205% of normal. Factor VIII is an essential protein for blood clotting and a key biomarker for patients with hemophilia. New gene therapies are trying to correct the deficiency of this protein to prevent bleeding episodes. However, once the candidate was administered to non-human primates, this average peak of human factor VIII expression fell to only 2%. That result now sends Generation back to the drawing board to find a new candidate that might work in humans. RELATED: Generation Bio Launches $ 125 Million IPO to Promote Next Generation Gene Therapies After trading in Generations shares resumed, the price fell more than 55% to $ 6.22, from a previous close of $ 13.60. Generation had promised to select its clinical candidates during the year 2020, studies allowing the IND being planned for this year. Human trial applications to the FDA were expected in 2022. This schedule will be postponed. The company now plans to deliver updates to its pipeline schedule sometime in 2022 and the IND submission schedule will come in the future. This is an uplifting tale for the hot IPO arena that has seen biotech enter public markets based solely on preclinical data. Nonetheless, Scientific Director Matthew Stanton, Ph.D., said the company has learned a lot about its platform by collecting data from animal studies, especially around manufacturing capabilities and manufacturing processes. production. RELATED: Generation Bio Seizes $ 110 Million Fundraiser To Accelerate Work on Next-Generation Gene Therapies We are working to translate the improved potency and decreased variability that we observed in mice into [nonhuman primates], Stanton said. Back in January, Generation noted its candidate had been successfully delivered to the liver of non-human primates. At the time, Stanton viewed data on the demonstration of translation of mice into non-human primates as important evidence for our platform. Generation aims to overcome the limits of conventional gene therapies, CEO Geoff McDonough, MD said Tuesday. The company’s gene therapy technology is based on a non-viral genetic medicine platform.

