Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom

Chart: Global exchange rates NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell on Tuesday and the US dollar hit a nearly a week high as investors nervously watched the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and awaited many decisions from the central bank expected this week. Wall Street was down and US Treasuries rose all the way up after US producer prices rose more than expected in November, another data point to support views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while. Read more Major central banks are meeting this week, starting with the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday, to assess the risks posed by the Omicron variant and to decide how and when to reduce the pandemic-related emergency measures put in place early in the year. ‘last year. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Expectations are that the Fed will announce a faster pace when its meeting ends on Wednesday. The Fed is facing inflation that is more than double its official 2% target, along with low unemployment and rising wages, which may indicate full employment is near. Read more While some investors remain on the sidelines, reluctant to take new positions before the end of the year, others remain happy to “buy down”, a strategy that has been successful throughout the strong. recovery of 2021, said Benjamin Bowler, equity analyst at Bank of America. “Markets can continue to function when they think there is solid ground beneath them, and it is only when they look down that gravity kicks in,” Bowler wrote in a note. Tuesday. “(They) can convince themselves for a while that a less favorable Fed won’t derail the rally.” Bowler said this market rally, which is largely fueled by the Fed’s stimulating bond-buying policy, poses real risk, especially because current inflation levels could limit what the Fed can do. . As of 11:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT), the gauge of MSCI stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) was down 0.93% and the Pan-European STOXX 600 Index (.STOXX) was down 0.74%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 94.27 points, or 0.26%, to 35,556.68, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 48.83 points, or 1.05%, to 4 620.14 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 269.75 points, or 1.75%, to 15,143.53. Omicron’s fast-spreading variant calmed the mood on Wall Street after the S&P Index (.SPX) hit a historic close last week. Emerging market equities lost 0.73%. The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 0.83% lower, after the Asian Development Bank (AfDB) cut its growth forecast for Asia developing, reflecting the risks of the new virus variant. Read more . China’s CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.67%, after health officials in Tianjin detected the country’s first Omicron case. Read more The dollar index rose 0.115%, with the euro down 0.13% to $ 1.1268. The euro is seen as vulnerable given expectations that the Fed will tighten policy faster than the ECB. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 3.8 basis points to 1.462%. The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 1.863%. US crude recently fell 1.28% to $ 70.38 a barrel and Brent was at $ 73.45, down 1.26% on the day. Oil prices remain far from the levels above $ 85 a barrel seen in mid-October before the discovery of the variant. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Will Dunham Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

