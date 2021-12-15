Ishmohit Arora: A New Age Investor’s Mantra For Beating The Stock Market

The process seems to be the key as the younger generation of investors are taking hold in the market. Twenty five years, founder of SOIC, is one of those people who runs his own business and relies on the power of data and in-depth research to invest in a volatile asset class like stocks. Here, Arora is in conversation with ET NOW.

How do you filter high quality names and find stocks to bet on?

We are trying to identify areas that have strong tail winds behind them. Our process is that within two and a half to three years the company’s profits are expected to double and second, we are geared towards incremental returns on invested capital. If the future direction of incremental returns on invested capital is positive, generally good things happen in the markets.

Dozens of companies are entering the market through IPO Street. Many of them are already listed. How do you go about identifying places where a deeper dive can be done?

You have to build an understanding of the different sectors. To give an example, we started reading about the chemical industry in 2018 and read a lot of annual reports. There was one company that was talking about how the whole industry was spending on capital and what the strong tailwinds were there. We have looked through the annual reports of Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, Navin Fluorine and Atul. If one starts to develop sector knowledge, it helps to recognize which actor is going to do well and what is really working in that particular sector.

Just to give you an example, chemical companies first set up bulk chemical factories and then start going into downstream derivatives. Likewise, a company like DMCC, which is currently a very small company, has just set up a bulk chemicals plant. Two or three years later, when they start going into downstream chemicals, they’ll have faster and higher margins. This is the investment process that we follow. We try to be very specific to the sector, like in financials.

We read about the industry in 2018. There was a really big slowdown, but NBFCs or strong banks are still doing very well and that’s how the whole framework is. Go sector by sector and identify the key variables that will move the needle. The whole stocking process follows.

Let’s talk about Deepak Nitrite. He was at one point highly regarded by the market. But lately, from Rs 3,200 odd, the stock has risen to almost Rs 2,000. Why do you continue to be bullish on Deepak Nitrite?

You have to realize that the company was originally born as an import substitution player and has played on it throughout its history. The second leg of the journey for Deepak Nitrite is actually when they start going into the downstream derivatives of phenol and I still think in the next four to five years 45-50% of their sales or 45-50% of their sales. Profitability will come from the bulk chemical business and 45-50% will come from the highest margin. That business could end up falling between something that is very high in margins and something that is very volatile in terms of margins. Since the company is right in between, the market gives it a multiple of 30 times. There are high-end specialty chemical companies that get PE multiples of 50 to 55 times and bulk chemical companies get PE multiples of 10 to 12 times. It’s right there in the middle.



I think Deepak Nitrite will do well because PAT growth will come. The company announced a capex of Rs 1,500 crore and if you look at the environmental clearance there is still room for the capex announcements. They have acquired 127 acres of land in Dahej and there is room for income growth.

Let’s move on and talk about another action you love, Syngene. What is your assumption there and what time horizon can really be good for hoping for good wealth creation there?

We can divide the whole pharmaceutical industry into different segments. One is the CRAMS segment, then the second is the formulation players who are in the export business and thirdly there are the players who are primarily in the national pharma industry. Even that is a very good segment. Finally, there are players who only manufacture APIs. Syngene is part of the first segment that is CRAMS and it is a fully integrated player.

Over the past two decades, Syngene has focused solely on contract research services and the expansion there has been very linear. The nonlinear bit comes into play when entering manufacturing. Syngene got into manufacturing by setting up a factory in Mangalore and by 2024 they will get all regulatory clearances. After 2024 the real increase in income will occur and as their gross asset turnover has dropped to 0.5 to 0.6x and even this year they are putting up additional investment of Rs 900 crore the income of the business could double in the next three months. three and a half years.

Operating levers are also strengthening as depreciation is currently higher and the current asset does not generate any income. In the case of Laurus Labs, in 2019-2020 they built the entire facility but the revenue was zero. In 2020 all the income suddenly came in. A similar thing can also happen in the case of Syngene.

Why do you like IIFL Finance?

IIFL Finance is primarily a valuation bet. In the housing finance segment, there is a company called Awas Finance; then there is Aptus and then there is IIFL Finance. Awas has a loan portfolio of almost Rs 9,600 crore and the market capitalization is around Rs 20,000 crore. Aptus has a loan portfolio of almost Rs 4,000 crore and the market capitalization is close to Rs 15,000 crore; while IIFL Finance has a subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance and there AUM is currently close to Rs 15,000 crore and the total market capitalization of the company is Rs 11,000 crore. The book value of IIFL Home Finance is close to Rs 1,500 to 1,600 crore and if that bit is valued at Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore you are buying the entire other franchise which has the financing of the Gold, which is microfinance and basically it’s almost 96% retail focused at around Rs 4,500 to 5,000 crore in market capitalization.

Just looking at the gold financing industry, for Manappuram the loan portfolio is Rs 18,000 crore and the market cap is Rs 15,000 crore. I think that there is a very deep value in the company and the promoter is oriented towards the creation of value. It seems to be very interesting.

