Live stock market news: December 14, 2021

U.S. markets collapsed on Tuesday after the release of a new economic report that affirmed searing inflation levels, pushing tech stocks up for the second trading session this week.

All three major indices were down. The S&P 500 slipped 34.67 points to 4,634.30 and the Dow lost 105.26 points, falling -0.30% to 35,545.69. Tech-driven Nasdaq lost 175.64 points to 15,237.64

The Ministry of Labor has stated roughly prices soared a record 9.6% in November compared to the previous year, the fastest annual pace on record for the indicator and a sign that inflation is likely to persist until 2022.

With rising inflationary pressures, investors are bracing for a Faster reversal of pandemic-era stimulus by Federal Reserve, which began its two-day policy-making meeting earlier today. The bank is expected to release its final monetary policy statement for 2021 on Wednesday with remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. An updated summary of economic projections outlining each member’s outlook for economic conditions and interest rates must accompany the statement.

Investors anticipated the end of tapering to accelerate, as key figures point to more persistent inflation levels, but assess how aggressive the Fed can be in measures to curb it.

We don’t think he’s scared, where he’ll have to go too fast, John Traynor, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of People’s United Advisors said Yahoo Finance Live. We have to wait and see what kind of language comes out, but an acceleration of the pace is certainly in the cards, and it is certainly justified, but going too fast and then going too fast to raise rates would really upset the market.

GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) closed almost 14% and 15%, respectively following weekly drops for the darlings of the memes stock.

Microsoft actions (MSFT) were down more than 3.38% at the end of the trading session, contributing to the Dow Jones’ losses. The software giant posted its biggest drop since last October, according to Bloomberg data, adding to yesterday’s loss of nearly 1% at the close.

Bank of America’s monthly fund manager survey released on Tuesday has come to light Investors are hoarding liquidity amid concerns over Omicron variants and threat of rising interest rates. The bank said cash allocations among investors jumped 14 percentage points in December compared to November. Fund managers were 36% overweight in net cash, posting the highest exposure to the asset class since May 2020.

More economic data is expected to come out of Washington this week. Retail sales for November, released on Wednesday, are expected to rise 0.8%, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. And November housing starts are expected to increase 3.3% month over month.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley predicts the U.S. unemployment rate will drop to 3% in 2022.

“It’s amazing how much the rate has fallen over the past five months,” Morgan chief US economist Michael Feroli told Yahoo Finance Live. We expect that pace of decline to slow down, but it doesn’t take much to get below 4%. even with a slight increase in the labor participation rate which has been depressed over the past year and a half. “

4:00 p.m. ET: Stocks close lower ahead of key Fed decision

Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:00 p.m. ET:

1:42 p.m. ET: Satellite maker Microcap jumps 500% in tiny IPO

Satellite service provider Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) jumped 494% on its stock market debut on Tuesday in the second biggest jump on day 1 of 2021 listings, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock opened at $ 27 after being valued at $ 5 per share when it went public on Monday. Sidus is a commercial satellite manufacturer based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

12:05 p.m. ET: Microsoft posts biggest drop since 2020

Microsoft actions (MSFT) fell more than 4% by midday, contributing to the Dow Jones’ losses as broad markets edged down.

The software giant posted its biggest drop since last October, according to Bloomberg data, adding to yesterday’s loss of nearly 1% at the close.

Separately, JP Morgan released a new study on Tuesday that found investors neglecting Microsoft’s leadership position in data management. Data platform solutions contributed about 12% of Microsoft’s total revenue in 1H21, up from around 10% in 2017, according to the bank’s memo, which also indicated that much of the Business growth is driven by cloud data platforms which have grown from around 3% of total revenue to around 7% over the same period. JP Morgan expects this to be a key source of the upside by 2022.

Microsoft had a year of amazing numbers that made it Yahoo Finance Company of the Year. The tech heavyweight surpassed a market cap of $ 2 trillion in June and announced a $ 176 billion increase in revenue, an increase of nearly 20% year-over-year.

11:13 a.m.ET: Dow reverses comeback, dropping more than 100 points

Here are the main moves in the markets at 11:13 a.m. ET:

11:01 am ET: AMC meme stock darling extends decline

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) fell 2.19%, trading at $ 22.73 apiece, while recouping some losses after falling as low as 11% at the opening. The company was hit hard by Monday’s sale with other retail favorites, including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBY) and Tesla (TSLA).

The losses come as investors expect stimulus measures to pull back in the era of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic, putting risky assets and tech companies under pressure.

Retail investors account for 20-30% of trading volume, according to a JP Morgana study, a change from last year when these traders were seen as small-scale market players.

10:17 a.m. ET: Dow turns green after fall

Here are the main moves in the markets at 10:17 a.m. ET:

9:30 a.m. ET: Markets open lower ahead of Fed move

Here are the main moves in the markets at 9:30 a.m. ET:

9:05 am ET: Stock futures go down

Here are the main moves in Tuesday morning futures trading:

S&P 500 in the long term (ES = F): -28.50 points (-0.64%), to 4,640.25

Dow Futures (YM = F): -100 points (-0.28%), to 35,545

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq (NQ = F): -170 points (-1.06%) at 15,912

8:48 a.m. ET: Wholesale inflation increases 9.6%

Wholesale prices soared a record 9.6% in November compared to the previous year, the fastest annual pace on record for the indicator and a sign that inflationary pressures are expected to persist until 2022.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its producer price index rose 0.8% in November after a monthly gain of 0.6% in October. The figure, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, marked the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices jumped 1.2% in November after falling 0.3% in October. Energy prices rose 2.6% after rising 5.3% in October.

7:07 a.m. ET: Mixed Equity Futures

Here are the main movements on the markets at the start of Tuesday’s session:

S&P 500 in the long term (ES = F): -8.25 points (-0.18%), to 4,660.5

Dow Futures (YM = F): +22.00 points (0.06%), at 35,667

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq (NQ = F): -85.25 points (0.53%) to 15,996.75

6:00 p.m. ET: Stock futures are on the rise

Here are the main market movements at the end of Monday’s session:

S&P 500 in the long term (ES = F): +5.50 points (0.12%), at 4,674.25

Dow Futures (YM = F): +46.00 points (0.13%), at 35,691

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq (NQ = F): +10.75 points (0.07%) at 16,092.75

