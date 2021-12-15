Parisian taxi company suspends Tesla fleet after fatal crash





The main Parisian taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars in its fleet after an accident on Saturday involving one of its drivers in which one person was killed and 20 injured.

Three people are in serious condition, according to a person close to the investigation.

“There is nothing to suggest that this is a technical problem,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

The minister said he spoke with the chief executive of Tesla Europe who told him that there had been no security alerts regarding the Model 3.

You’re here did not respond to requests for comment. The automaker collects detailed data from its vehicles’ sensors and cameras and has used this data in the past to dispute claims that crashes were caused by technology malfunction. G7 deputy chief executive Yann Ricordel quoted Tesla as saying on Monday that an initial investigation had ruled out a technical fault. Ricordel said the accident happened as a taxi driver on leave was taking his family to a restaurant. The driver tried to brake but the car accelerated instead, Ricordel said. A police source told Reuters that the car, which had stopped at a red light, suddenly accelerated, colliding and dragging with it a cyclist who later died. The driver attempted to stop the vehicle by heading towards surrounding obstacles, including trash cans, causing further damage, the police source said, citing the driver’s own version of events, witnesses and CCTV. It was not clear if the car was running on autopilot. The driver tested negative on the blood alcohol test, the police source said. A judicial source said that an investigation into the manslaughter of the driver had been opened. Video of the scene obtained by Reuters showed the wreckage of a black Tesla and debris strewn across the street. The left side of the vehicle crumpled, the left front wheel collapsed, and the windshield shattered. The car appears to have collided with a white pickup truck, which sustained damage to the front. Other images circulating on social media showed members of the public caring for injured and shocked passers-by as a result of the crash.

